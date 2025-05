After making its Johnson County debut two years ago, a restaurant known for its burritos is continuing its expansion in the area.

Missouri-based Champion Burritos has landed a new Olathe location, which owner Ernesto Aguirre said will likely open by the end of August.

Champion Burritos is coming to 539 E. Santa Fe St.

The restaurant is moving into a space just off Santa Fe and Copper streets in Olathe.

There, it will operate near seafood-focused Mexican eatery Mariscos KC.

Once the new Champion Burritos location opens, it will operate under the same hours as its other locations — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aguirre said.

Champion Burritos boasts a “real taste of Mexico”

The restaurant’s menu features a variety of burritos, from fajita chicken and carne asada to veggie and “smothered” shrimp burritos.

Champion Burritos also serves breakfast burritos with fillings like chorizo, bacon and potatoes.

In addition to burritos, the restaurant offers other Mexican dishes like street tacos, quesadillas and tortas (Mexican sandwiches).

This marks the second Champion Burritos in Johnson County

Champion Burritos got its start on the other side of the state line nearly 15 years ago, inside a North Kansas City gas station.

In the summer of 2023, Aguirre decided to bring the restaurant to his own city, Shawnee. Since then, he said it feels like Champion Burritos has found a decent following in the Johnson County community.

Today, the restaurant has three locations across the Kansas City metro area (not counting the new one in Olathe). Though nothing is set in stone yet, he said he hopes to see Champion Burritos’ presence in Johnson County grow even further.

“It’s like a dream coming true,” he said. “It’s just something we’ve been wanting to do, bring our business to Johnson County and (having) people get to know it a little more.”

