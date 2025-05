A former Lenexa city councilmember is proposing to bring a new multi-tenant project to Old Town Lenexa.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission voted 8-0 for a preliminary plan to build a 5,200-square-foot mixed-use building at 9213 Pflumm Road. Commissioner Ben Harber was absent.

The space is currently an undeveloped, grass-covered area between West 92nd Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive, behind Pop’s Sweet Shop in Old Town and in front of Small Business Bank.

The site is located in the designated Historic Business District, where the city is encouraging developments such as retail spaces while also aiming to preserve its historic commercial core and unique qualities.

Former Lenexa councilmember Tom Nolte, of Overland Park-based Nolte Architecture, is the applicant. John Higgins is the property owner.

The space will have room for multiple retail spots

The development is proposed as a one-story, three-tenant space in a mixed-use building.

One retailer had already committed to the development. An unnamed company owned by Higgins, which specializes in custom clothing, from color guards for emergency services to suits, will occupy the middle space in the building.

Higgins suggested a brick and wood front façade as well as painted wood doorways with bronze-colored metal awnings for the building’s design, Nolte said.

“Mr. Higgins really wanted to see some Irish influence,” he said. “Being the shop that he has, which deals in some specialty clothing, mostly custom clothing, he wanted to have this theme, and we more than obliged, and we thought it was a great way to have a storefront in Lenexa.”

No other tenants have committed to the development, city staff said.

The project comes at a time of change for Old Town

Old Town Lenexa, the area surrounding the proposed development, is experiencing some big changes as well.

In June, the renovated Old Town Activity Center will have its grand opening after more than a year of work to the property, including renovations to the west side of the building, the addition of new outdoor spaces, including pickleball and shuffleboard courts, and an outdoor seating area.

The changes are one of the reasons Nolte said it was a fitting time to propose the project.

“It’s been the tradition in Lenexa that when they make an investment, we often see the surrounding properties activate and investment made on the private side. I think this is a perfect example,” he said.

Nolte’s comments hearken back to his time on the Lenexa City Council, when the city oversaw a massive public-private investment at the heart of the city, Lenexa City Center.

Located west of Interstate 435 along 87th Street Parkway. Lenexa City Center comprises public investments of a new city hall and recreation center, a public market to incubate new restaurants, the Shawnee Mission School District’s new aquatic center and one of the Johnson County Library branches.

That public investment paved the way for private investment in the surrounding area, including AdventHealth’s wellness campus, mixed-use projects, Restaurant Row and the neighboring Sonoma Plaza residential-retail development on the other side of the interstate highway.

The Planning Commission was on board

During its public comment section, the planning commission offered nothing but praise for the project.

“I want to say it looks like a very exciting shop,” said Commissioner Cara Wagner. “I’m excited to see something happening within that space.”

The Irish-inspired facade is a nice look, Commissioner Curt Katterhenry added.

“I would say that the architecture does seem to blend with the historic theme. It kind of (has) an Irish Pub feel to it. So I kind of like this,” he said.

Having been a part of the Old Town Revitalization Committee in 2016, Commission Chair Chris Poss said it was exciting to see development like this get proposed.

“It’s exciting to see this project come to life here,” he said. “I think that, as Tom (Nolte) had indicated, it’s the public investment in the community center to the south there. It’s going to help drive some of this revitalization of the Old Town area here.”

“It looks like a pretty good project. I’m looking forward to seeing further details on the project in the future,” he added.

