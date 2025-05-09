fbpx
Olathe Police say woman pedestrian, 37, killed after being hit by pickup

Olathe Police one the scene of a crash Thursday, May 8, on Santa Fe Street that left a woman pedestrian dead. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Olathe Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Santa Fe Street late Thursday evening.

In a news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were called to Santa Fe Street and Blake Street to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian at 9:12 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive adult female,” Moncayo said. “Officers, along with Olathe Fire and Med-Act personnel, performed life-saving measures at the scene.”

The pedestrian, now identified by police as Jill E. Turner, 37, of Indiana, died at the crash scene.

Moncayo says the involved pickup truck stopped, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Police closed the eastbound lanes of Santa Fe Street at N. Keeler Street for several hours as they documented the scene.

Police continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or whose vehicle may have captured the incident on dash cam to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

