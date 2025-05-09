Mike Frizzell May 9, 2025 Emergency Response Olathe Police say woman pedestrian, 37, killed after being hit by pickup Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Olathe Police one the scene of a crash Thursday, May 8, on Santa Fe Street that left a woman pedestrian dead. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Olathe Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Santa Fe Street late Thursday evening. In a news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were called to Santa Fe Street and Blake Street to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian at 9:12 p.m. “When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive adult female,” Moncayo said. “Officers, along with Olathe Fire and Med-Act personnel, performed life-saving measures at the scene.” The pedestrian, now identified by police as Jill E. Turner, 37, of Indiana, died at the crash scene. Moncayo says the involved pickup truck stopped, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Police closed the eastbound lanes of Santa Fe Street at N. Keeler Street for several hours as they documented the scene. Police continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or whose vehicle may have captured the incident on dash cam to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous article4 ex-Overland Park cops ordered to pay back funds at heart of alleged charity scheme LATEST HEADLINES 4 ex-Overland Park cops ordered to pay back funds at heart of alleged charity scheme Hundreds displaced after Gardner apartments condemned, state officials raise alarm Motorcycle driver killed in crash with minivan in Overland Park These 100+ Blue Valley high school seniors have committed to play sports in college Customers begged this Prairie Village ice cream shop to expand south. They’re finally doing it