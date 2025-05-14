The era of free bus rides on fixed routes may be coming to an end in Johnson County. A plan is in the offing to return to a fare system, ending the free fares that were instituted throughout the metro area shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.

County commissioners agreed last week to have staff fine tune a strategic plan for fixed route buses, paratransit and micro transit service that would go into effect as early as 2026.

That plan would reinstate fares for the fixed route bus lines, which would operate mainly in the northeast part of the county. Paratransit and micro transit riders are currently paying fares based on mileage.

Bus fares could be implemented next year if the commission chooses, but the county is working closely “with our regional partners to make sure that decisions are made in a coordinated fashion,” Josh Powers, county transit director, told the Post on Tuesday.

$2 bus fare could bring in at least $700,000 yearly

Although the commission generally agreed to bring back fares for all bus routes, specific amounts will be set later. The Federal Transit Administration requires fare analysis as part of that process.

But Toole Design, which has been consulting the county on the plan, offered some financial estimates based on a $2 fare. The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is also looking at a future $2 fare.

Based on 2024 ridership, the fare would bring in an estimated $700,000 to $900,000 a year. The total fare revenue estimates of $892,000 to about $1 million include revenues from microtransit and paratransit.

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft wondered about the $2 fare amount. “What will the market bear? I guess it will be a shock because it’s been free,” he said. But Ashcraft, who has been skeptical of the financial feasibility of “big box” buses, doubted there would be much demand. “I’ve not seen it since I’ve been here,” he said.

The Federal Transit Administration’s “buy American” rule limits the types and sizes of buses that are available, Powers said.

Commissioners have been talking about revamping the county bus system since 2023, and it has been a perennial topic for years before that. The strategic plan is an effort to devise a more sustainable system in which routes don’t have to be cut or redrawn every couple of years, commissioners have said in the past.

In past meetings with Toole, commissioners considered a “foundational” fixed-route grid that focuses heavily upon the northeastern part of the county and cuts back on routes that go farther southwest.

Weekend micro transit service would be cut, paring back the service from seven days a week to five.

They also looked at revisions to paratransit that would meet federal Americans with Disabilities rules, offering pickups and drop-offs within three-quarters of a mile of the route lines. The county currently offers non-ADA-compliant pickup service throughout the county to people 65 and older, and consultants recommended it continue with that as well.

Johnson County is exploring transit funding options

The operating costs of all “foundational” services are estimated at $14.6 million, which falls within the county’s current transit budget of about $17 million a year, according to the consultant.

Along with the recommendation on fares, the consultant also encouraged county officials to search for additional ways to fund transit. Currently, the transit funding comes from about 60% county ad valorem taxes and 40% federal funding. But out-of-state counties similar to Johnson County have employed other means, including partnerships with other jurisdictions and employers, designated sales tax and fees. Kansas law forbids the use of fuel tax for transit, however.

Powers stressed the importance of partnerships and alternative revenue sources. “If we can’t have jurisdictions as well as employers help us make a system successful, then we will forever be on the hook for 100% of anything we want to do,” he said.

Commission Char Mike Kelly said he expects future conversations on reduced fares and means testing for some riders, as well as a look at the best way to collect fares in the future.

He invited the partnerships but said, “At the end of the day we can control what we can,” he said. “We’ll make the best decision on behalf of Johnson County, but we won’t sit idly by waiting on others to come to the table.”

A return to fares was one of three main recommendations from the consultant. Also included was a mild rebranding on buses — from Ride KC to Ride JoCo — and a recommendation that the county establish guidelines on what data would trigger route expansion. (While technically part of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority since 2014, Johnson County has overseen day-to-day management of the bus system in the county since 2022. The rebranding would distinguish the county’s bus system from that of Ride KC and the transportation authority.)

The plan also included a look ahead to a preferred scenario for 2050, with expanded routes that could be developed as demand and revenue increase.

