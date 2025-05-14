Howdy, Johnson County! Twice a month, we share a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

SMNW athlete named Gatorade basketball player of the year

Gatorade recently announced that Keaton Wagler of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School is the 2024-25 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Wagler is the first Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. Gatorade Player of the Year is the top honor in high school sports, celebrating the nation’s best high school athletes for their success on the court, in the classroom and in the community. The award distinguishes Wagler as Kansas’s best high school boys basketball player.

“Every time they need a big play, Keaton makes it,” said Brett McFall, head coach of boys basketball at Shawnee Mission South, as stated on Gatorade’s website. “Every time they struggle, he lifts them up. He also really impacts the game on the defensive end. He always comes through for them.”

The senior guard led the Cougars to a 22-3 record and a second straight Class 6A state championship this past season. Wagler averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals, including 17 points and 10 boards in a 63-56 win over Olathe North High School in the state final. The 2024 Class 6A Player of the Year, he was the 2025 Sunflower League Player of the Year and he’s ranked as the nation’s No. 144 recruit in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Wagler has also volunteered locally as an elementary school aide, and he has donated his time as a youth basketball coach and camp counselor. Wagler has maintained a weighted 3.40 GPA in the classroom.

Lenexa cook wins blue ribbon

Penny Burdge, a cook from Lenexa, recently won a blue ribbon for her halushki dish. Halushki is an eastern European “peasant” dish with bacon, cabbage and butter. Find her recipe here.

Most JoCo residents are “satisfied” living here

The results of this year’s community survey show that 95% of Johnson County residents are satisfied with the county as a place to live.

Johnson County government released ETC Institute’s findings earlier this spring, which show:

Nearly all (95%) of residents surveyed said they viewed the county as a good or excellent place to live.

A similar amount (93%) considered the county as a good or excellent place to raise children.

Nearly 90% of residents reported an overall feeling of safety in Johnson County.

88% said they have an overall positive image of Johnson County.

88% reported satisfaction with Johnson County as a place to work.

Click here to see the full survey results.

SMNW teacher honored by Lenexa restaurant

Shawnee Mission Northwest High School math teacher Jessica Barger has been named the 2025 Teacher of the Year by Jefferson’s, a Lenexa restaurant.

“This teacher makes an exceptional effort to ensure the success of her students,” one of her students said as part of the recognition. “She is the most approachable teacher I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. We consider ourselves lucky that she chooses to sit here teaching us rather than going off to win a Nobel prize in astrophysics or something like that!”

Gardner Chamber of Commerce celebrates 50 years

The Gardner Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. At the celebration dinner last month, Claude Steed was named 2025 Citizen of the Year.

And Russell Hampton was named Business of the Year.