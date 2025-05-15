By Suzanne King

At the start of May, federal health officials had confirmed 935 cases of measles since the start of the year. That number, which includes 46 cases in southwest Kansas and two cases so far in Missouri, continues to grow.

Health officials worry that falling immunization rates among children have left certain communities vulnerable to an outbreak. Here’s some information you should know about measles, including when and how to get vaccinated.

Why is measles spreading so quickly?

The virus is highly contagious. Health officials said one person who has measles can easily spread it to 90% of the people they come into contact with who are not vaccinated or lack natural immunity. Measles spreads through the breath, so it can move from person to person through talking, breathing, coughing and sneezing. And spread isn’t limited to direct exposure to an infected person. Measles lingers in the air for at least two hours, so if someone who is infected inhabits a room, people entering that same space could still be exposed two hours after the person has left.

Is measles dangerous?

Yes. Measles can be serious, especially for children younger than 5. It can lead to ear infections and diarrhea and cause more serious conditions like pneumonia and encephalitis or brain swelling. The virus can cause seizures, hearing loss and a condition known as immune amnesia, which can destroy a person’s immune response. One in five people who get measles wind up in the hospital, and between one and three of every 1,000 children who get it will die. Measles can also cause a rare but fatal central nervous system condition called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis years after someone is initially exposed.

What are symptoms of measles?

Symptoms begin a week or two after exposure. A person who is infected is likely to first experience a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth two or three days after symptoms begin. And the telltale rash — flat red spots — will start three to five days after the first symptoms. The rash typically starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down the neck and trunk, then out the arms, legs and feet.

How long is measles contagious?

People are contagious about four days before their rash starts and four days after it appears.

What should I do if I think I’ve been exposed and develop symptoms?

If you think you have been exposed to measles and have not been vaccinated, isolate yourself and call your doctor’s office immediately. It is important to call before going to a health care setting, so additional potential exposures can be avoided.

How effective is the measles vaccine?

One dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is considered 93% effective against the virus. Two doses are 97% effective.

When should children receive a measles vaccination?

Children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine:

Dose one at 12-15 months.

Dose two at 4-6 years, or when they start school.

Are recommendations different for children in areas where measles is circulating?

Kansas officials are recommending an accelerated schedule for children living in areas with an outbreak. That includes an early dose for infants 6-11 months old, followed by the regular childhood schedule of one dose at 12-15 months and a final dose at 4-6 years.

When should adults consider getting a measles vaccine?

Adults born before 1957 are assumed to have been exposed to the virus and therefore have immunity. Vaccination is not recommended for this group of older adults.

Adults who received a measles vaccine between 1963 and 1967 likely received an inactivated or killed-virus measles vaccine, which was not as effective. That group of adults should request a current MMR vaccine unless they know that they contracted the virus.

What if someone is unsure about what vaccine they received or whether they’ve had it?

Adults who are unsure if they received a dose of the live vaccine or don’t know if they were exposed can be tested for antibodies to see if an additional dose is required. But doctors said there is no harm in forgoing that testing and just getting an additional dose.

What groups are most at risk?

Measles can be dangerous to anyone, but children younger than 5, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as people with leukemia or HIV, are considered particularly vulnerable. Health care workers and students attending colleges or vocational schools should be sure they have received two doses of MMR vaccine 28 days apart.

What are the recommendations for international travelers?

Infants 6-11 months old should receive one dose of MMR vaccine.

Children 12 months and older should receive two doses 28 days apart.

Adults with documentation of one dose should receive a second dose.

Adults with no documentation should receive two doses of MMR vaccine 28 days apart.

Where can I get a measles vaccine?

Vaccinations are available, often for free to people without health insurance, at county and city health departments, doctors’ offices, community health clinics and some pharmacies. You can check for a location providing vaccines for children in Missouri here. Resources about Kansas vaccine services are here.

Where can I find more information about measles?

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

