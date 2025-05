Overland Park will soon be home to a popular doughnut shop that has built a loyal following through local farmers markets.

Signage has gone up at a future Overland Park storefront for Slow Rise, which is known for its filled sourdough doughnuts.

Slow Rise is coming to 11228 W. 135th St.

The shop is moving into a space on the northwest corner of 135th Street and Nieman Road.

Cajun eatery Jonathan’s BBQ Soulfood Cajun Creole previously occupied that space.

Slow Rise will also operate near Chinese restaurant Fortune Wok and sandwich shop McGregor’s Butcher & Bistro at the shopping center.

Slow Rise is known for sourdough doughnuts

Slow Rise operates primarily on a pop-up basis, boasting “light, fluffy and simply irresistible” sourdough doughnuts.

The filled doughnuts come in various flavors, from sweet ones like pandan coconut and Nutella to savory ones like “big dill” and pimento hot honey.

The name, “Slow Rise”, is a nod to the douhjnuts’ slow fermentation process — which takes up to 72 hours.

Slow Rise gained popularity through farmers markets

Founder Jessica Dunkel launched Slow Rise at the Lawrence Farmers Market roughly three years ago.

The doughnut pop-up later began making appearances at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, and at other businesses and events across the Kansas City metro area.

Since Slow Rise’s launch, its doughnuts have become exceedingly popular, drawing long, early lines of customers each morning at the markets.

The new Overland Park storefront will serve as Slow Rise’s first brick-and-mortar location.

Want more food and drink news? New ‘dirty soda’ shop Swig in the works in Overland Park — Here’s when more are coming