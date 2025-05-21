Explore Your JCPRD: A giant peach, a band of bugs, and a whole lot of heart—”James and The Giant Peach” opens the TIP summer season!

By Guy Gardner

Let’s be honest—who hasn’t dreamed of escaping their problems by sailing across the sea inside a giant piece of fruit with a group of wisecracking insects?

Well, Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” brings that very dream to life on stage as Theatre in the Park kicks off its 2025 outdoor season! The musical runs May 30 through June 7 and is packed with magic, mischief, and one seriously oversized snack.

Based on Dahl’s classic children’s book and featuring music by Pasek & Paul (yes, “Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman” Pasek & Paul), this musical adaptation is charming, clever, and bursting with toe-tapping tunes.

Meet James—a lonely young boy stuck with two dreadful aunts after his parents are eaten by a rhinoceros (yep, you read that right). Things look grim until a mysterious stranger named Ladahlord gives James a bag of magical crocodile tongues. One accidental potion spill later, a shriveled peach tree explodes to life, a peach the size of a house grows, and James finds himself climbing inside and sailing away with five unexpected new friends: Ladybug, Earthworm, Centipede, Grasshopper, and Spider.

From escaping sharks to flying through the sky with seagulls, their journey is wild, wacky, and totally heartwarming. By the end, James discovers that family doesn’t have to be what you’re born into—it can be who’s holding your hand when the peach crashes into the Empire State Building.

““James and the Giant Peach” isn’t just a kids’ tale,” says our director and TIP Producing Artistic Director, Tim Bair. “It’s a clever, funny, and delightfully surprising musical that’ll charm your socks off (yes, even those weird toe ones). With catchy songs, a band of eccentric oversized insects, and a giant peach that defies all known fruit physics, the show serves up heart, humor, and…hope.”

TIP is the place “Where Dreams Are Born,” and that motto fits right in with Bair’s life. “I might just be the poster child of the TIP ‘Where Dreams Are Born’ motto! I stepped onto this stage in 1984, and from that moment on I wanted to direct here. Decades later, here I am—back where it all started.”

And this isn’t just any musical—it’s a rare treat.

“Most people know the book, but this musical? It’s not done very often,” Bair said. “It was written by one of the most famous musical theatre teams of our time—Pasek & Paul—and it’s packed with their signature heart and style. You’ll laugh. You might cry. You’ll definitely leave wondering why you’ve never seen a giant talking centipede belt out a showstopper before.”

At the core of “James and the Giant Peach” is a message that’s timeless: you don’t have to go through life alone.

“This show reminds us that family can come in many shapes, sizes, and forms,” the director adds. “You just have to be open to finding it in unexpected places. And sometimes? That place is inside a flying fruit.”

The bugs James meets aren’t just hilarious sidekicks—they’re mentors, protectors, and friends. “On their journey, they learn about bravery, belonging, and how great life can be when you’ve got good friends by your side,” the director says. “It’s got a surprising emotional punch for a show that also involves bug vomit and seagull rope tricks.”

Whether you grew up with the story or are discovering it for the first time, “James and the Giant Peach” is the perfect summer kickoff. It’s weird. It’s wonderful. It’s full of catchy songs and heartfelt lessons. And most importantly—it’s happening right in front of your eyes, under the stars, on the very stage where dreams are born.

So, grab your lawn chair, your kids (or your inner child), and your biggest peach emoji… and join us for a show that proves life is sweeter with friends, family, and a little bit of magic.

For outdoor productions, the box office opens at 6 p.m., gates to the theatre bowl open at 6:30 p.m., and shows now begin at 8 p.m. General admission is $12 for adults, $10.80 for seniors over 60, $7 for youth ages four to ten, plus tax, and free for children three and under, but tickets are still required. Continuing in 2025 are Thrifty Thursdays when a 20% discount is offered on Thursday night performances, but these tickets must be purchased at the box office on the evening of the specific show.

The Theatre in the Park’s outdoor location is north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.

We’ll see you at the park! For more information head to our website at www.theatreinthepark.org