A Shawnee man has died a month after being injured in a two-vehicle crash in Overland Park.

In a news release Tuesday, Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said Jacob Webb, 86, of Shawnee, recently died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Sunday, April 20.

Lacy said the crash happened at the intersection of West 143rd Street and King Street at about 5:15 p.m. that day.

According to the news release, Webb was the driver of a vehicle attempting to make a left turn from northbound King Street onto westbound 143rd Street when a driver traveling eastbound in another vehicle struck Webb’s vehicle.

Lacy said Webb was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“On May 19th 2025, the Overland Park Police Department was notified by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office that the driver [Jacob Webb] succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash,” Lacy said in this week’s release. “The crash is still under investigation.”

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 913-327-6731.

No other details have been released.