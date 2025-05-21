Mike Frizzell May 21, 2025 Emergency Response Shawnee man, 86, dies from injuries sustained in Overland Park crash, police say Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. A Shawnee man has died a month after being injured in a two-vehicle crash in Overland Park. In a news release Tuesday, Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said Jacob Webb, 86, of Shawnee, recently died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Sunday, April 20. Lacy said the crash happened at the intersection of West 143rd Street and King Street at about 5:15 p.m. that day. According to the news release, Webb was the driver of a vehicle attempting to make a left turn from northbound King Street onto westbound 143rd Street when a driver traveling eastbound in another vehicle struck Webb’s vehicle. Lacy said Webb was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. “On May 19th 2025, the Overland Park Police Department was notified by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office that the driver [Jacob Webb] succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash,” Lacy said in this week’s release. “The crash is still under investigation.” Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 913-327-6731.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. No other details have been released. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleJohnson County presents preliminary $1.9B budget for next year — Here are some big takeaways LATEST HEADLINES Johnson County presents preliminary $1.9B budget for next year — Here are some big takeaways George Wendt remembered fondly by Overland Park’s New Theatre & Restaurant, where he performed Tiki Taco’s newest shop opens this week in Olathe and will serve Golden Scoop ice cream Roeland Park hopes kids will be climbing on this 12-foot bike sculpture by this summer Kansans on Medicaid and health care providers say federal funding cuts will hurt