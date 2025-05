The Kansas Department of Corrections issued an alert Thursday after an incarcerated man walked away from a work release facility in Johnson County.

Corrections officials in a release said Anthony Mansfield, 36, is “considered dangerous.”

Mansfield was placed under escape status at 10 p.m. on Wednesday after he didn’t return to the Johnson County Adult Residential Center in New Century or report to his job.

“He was reported missing when the resident could not be located at the minimum-security unit. This walkaway does not impact the security or operations of the medium-maximum secure compound,” the DOC’s statement said.

Mansfield is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black designs, a long-sleeved black undershirt, brown boots, a brown baseball hat and stonewashed jeans.

Mansfield was convicted in Johnson County and sentenced to eight months for criminal damage to property. He was carrying out his sentence at the Johnson County Adult Residential Center.

KDOC and the Johnson County Department of Corrections have an agreement where incarcerated individuals with release plans are housed at the Johnson County Adult Residential Center.

Anyone with information about Mansfield is encouraged to call 816-266-2102.

You can also call the county corrections department at 913-715-6539, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.