The Scoop: Wholesaling our mission (and our ice cream!)

By Ian Miller

“Changing lives, one scoop at a time.”

That is The Golden Scoop’s motto and driving purpose. For four years, we’ve been doing just that: giving unique people a chance to create remarkable changes in their own lives. Now, we’ve started branching out from our two humble storefronts into the wider community, with our ice cream appearing in grocery stores, hotels, hospitals, and sporting events—check the Children’s Mercy gift shop for our freezer stocked with your child’s favorites!

Wholesale expansion is driven by our mission to support our Super Scoopers. Many have asked for more hours, and this growth creates just that – along with new job opportunities like account management, inventory, packing, and delivery. These roles offer valuable skills and pathways for personal and professional growth. This isn’t just about business – it’s about helping each individual discover new purpose, reach new potential, and continue writing their own life story.

Our wholesale manager, Bob Asaro, provided insight into the inventory process: “The two Price Chopper locations that we have . . . we brought them 32 pints [each].” He also explained that our two Hen House locations received shipments of 23 and 32 pints, respectively. “We brought 32 pints, and we were able to put 18 of them right into their freezer, so that takes two trips a week or one trip a week, and next week, when we go back in there, John [Golden Scoop Associate] and I look at their freezer and we figure out what the [store’s] needs are . . . [and then] make a list of what we need to bring the following week.”

The preparations that go into each delivery are extensive. “The production of the ice cream, . . . [the] packing, and . . . delivery is just growing exponentially,” Bob said. He explained further: “You don’t just wave a magic wand over 80 pints; it’s a couple hours to get 80 pints ready to go, and then . . . the additional shelving [for The Golden Scoop’s walk-in freezer] gives us a place to put those 80 pints.”

During our interview, Bob received a call from a customer who had seen our big ice cream truck on the road and wanted to know how he could help The Golden Scoop. That’s wonderful to hear, and it shows that people really want to support our mission! The Golden Scoop offers a variety of ways to support our mission of creating a diverse and sustainable giving model.

I also spoke with Price Chopper manager Dan Torcilla, and he was enthusiastic about our new partnership. “I think it’s important to support local businesses,” said Dan. “But also, to support the mission that [The Golden Scoop] serves. . . We hope that people become aware that your products are available [here] and in your two shops.” He had some insightful parting words: “I think they’ll like the variety and the quality, and that [The Golden Scoop’s mission] is worth paying a little more to have [it].”