After five years in business, Pathlight Brewing will be closing its doors.

The owners of the Shawnee microbrewery and taproom announced its impending closure on social media this week, garnering lots of sad responses from its regular customers.

Pathlight Brewing opened in 2020

The brewery occupied a space at 11200 W. 75th St, at the Trailridge Shopping Center in Shawnee.

Before Pathlight Brewing opened, the space was previously occupied by Close Quarters and Johnny C’s Pizza.

The brewery is also near Mr. D’s Donuts and Dollar General at the shopping center.

Owners expressed gratitude for Pathlight’s customers

Local home brewers David Harris and Tanner Vaughn opened Pathlight Brewing in the spring of 2020.

In the post on Facebook, Pathlight’s owners thanked its staff for helping to make Pathlight “a home”, as well as thanking customers for their support over the past five years.

“Your support helped build such a vibrant space, and it couldn’t have been done without you,” the post read. “Thank you for not only walking this path with us, but for lighting the way.”

Pathlight Brewing will throw a final celebration

Later this month, the brewery will “say goodbye” with one last party.

Its fifth anniversary celebration will take place on June 20 at the brewery.

From 4 to 9 p.m., the event will feature festivities like barbecue from KC Que and live music.

