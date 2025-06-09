A new three-level parking garage to be built on the surface lot behind Olathe City Hall is being considered by county and city officials as a way to ease a parking shortage and improve handicap accessibility for the courthouse.

Johnson County commissioners on Thursday voted to enter into a 50/50 agreement with Olathe to build the garage, which would provide parking for the public and city and county employees and is intended to address the ongoing lack of parking space on the north side of Olathe’s downtown.

Olathe’s city hall is next to the courthouse, and people on their way to the courthouse already have been parking there, adding to a space squeeze at the city building, according to a staff report.

The garage, proposed immediately to the north of Olathe City Hall and east of the courthouse, would have 379 total spaces (225 of which did not already exist in the City Hall lot) and would add four places meeting federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, bringing the number of accessible stalls in the courthouse area to eight. It would also increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations by two, county officials said.

New parking garage would help people with limited mobility

Parking for people with limited mobility has been a particular issue since the new courthouse opened in 2021, commissioners said. The new courthouse was built with parking on its north side. But because building security is on the south side, anyone who parks there must walk the length of the north lot, past the secure lot for courtroom personnel, and around the corner to Santa Fe Street to the entrance.

That’s more than 900 feet and presents a problem for people using walkers or canes, commissioners said, adding that they have been hearing about that from their constituents.

“That’s almost a quarter mile,” said Commissioner Becky Fast. “It’s a long way for anybody who has disability needs.” Fast said something needs to be done even before a new garage can be built. She cited Kansas City International airport, where people can make requests ahead of time and get accommodations like volunteers helping with wheelchairs.

Putting more parking at City Hall reduces by half the trip from the car to the courthouse front door, said Assistant County Manager Adam Norris.

Some also noted that one big reason for building the new courthouse was the many accessibility problems with the former courthouse.

Here’s a link to the county staff presentation on the proposed parking garage.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick suggested the county Diversity, Equity and Inclusion coalition weigh in on the needs of people with disabilities as the garage is being designed and future buildings are renovated, “so that we aren’t in a position where we are going to have to go back and redo some of these issues going forward.”

The $22 million garage would help fix a parking shortage

The garage also would provide for parking needs that are expected to grow as the city continues to invest and bring businesses and events to downtown, said Commission Chair Mike Kelly. A city-county parking study shows that there is currently a 62-space deficit and that shortage will grow to more than 200 spaces in 10 years, Norris said.

The total project would cost $22 million, with Olathe and the county splitting the cost evenly with up to $11 million each. It would be funded with money and reserves from the existing Public Safety 3 sales tax, which funded the courthouse (completed in 2021).

Once built, Olathe would own and maintain the structure.

The commission approved the agreement 5-1, with Commissioner Michael Ashcraft voting against. Commissioner Julie Brewer was absent.

Ashcraft cited a cost of $50,000 per space as a stumbling block. “I struggle with that. I just don’t know how I can justify to myself that such an expense is necessary until we are sure we’ve exhausted all other options,” he said. “I just wonder if a parking garage of this size is the best and only option worth considering.”

The Olathe City Council has yet to vote on the idea. It may come up later this month or in early July, said city spokesperson Cody Kennedy.