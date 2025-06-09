Gerald Thomas

September 1, 1942 — June 4, 2025

Shawnee

Gerald (Jerry) Edward Thomas of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 following his battle with Alzheimer’s. Jerry was born on September 1, 1942 to John “Hoyt” Thomas and Opal (Osborn) Thomas in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Jerry was the second youngest of five boys which included Dwain, John, Tom and Harold.

The family moved from Tahlequah to Pearcy, Arkansas in 1947. There Jerry attended the Garland County Rural School through the 5th grade. In 1954, the family moved to Shawnee, Kansas where Jerry attended Shawnee Grade School for 6th grade. Jerry went on to attend Hocker Grove Junior High School and Shawnee Mission North Hight School through his Sophomore year. Jerry went on to receive his GED in the Navy in 1961.

On January 24, 1959 he was married to Francine Bea Zook. His first daughter, Regina was born on August 20, 1959. Around 1960, he attended Draughon’s College of Commerce in Kansas City, Missouri where he took accounting and business courses.

Jerry entered the U.S. Navy in 1961 and served until 1965. He continued with the Navy Reserve until 1967. His basic training was done in San Diego, California and then he attended Naval Justice School in Newport, Rhode Island. Following that, he was sent back to San Diego, California to attend Naval Manpower Information System, Personal Accounting, and Personnelman Class “A” schools. Jerry served during the Vietnam War on the USS Midway. While on the aircraft carrier, he traveled to Hawaii, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan. He held the titles of Plane Captain and Personnelman during his active duty service.

After his initial training in the Navy, he was stationed in Beeville, Texas where he met Miss Donna Lindsey. Jerry and Donna were later married in Yorktown, Texas, her hometown, on June 15, 1963. Shortly after, they were stationed in Lemoore, California.

After his honorable discharge from active duty in 1965, he worked for Quality Cabinets, which was owned by his uncle, Loys Gardner. Some of the pieces of furniture he made then are still being used to this day, including a beautiful corner cabinet.

In 1966, he worked for about a year for General Motors before he started his long-term career at TWA. Weeks after starting that job, his son Daryl was born on January 26, 1967. Their daughter Dawn was born on September 7, 1971, right after they built their home on Hauser Drive in Shawnee.

Jerry continued to work for TWA as an airplane mechanic and even spent some time in management. He traveled to England in 1985 for a month with his job. Donna joined him and they were able to savor personal time in England and France. Because of the free flying benefits due to working for the airlines, Jerry and his family relished traveling to many other places throughout his life. He also enjoyed traveling to spend time at his parents’ farm in Climax Springs, Missouri and to visit Donna’s family in Texas each year.

In 2001, TWA was acquired by American Airlines. Jerry retired with them in 2008. After that, he worked for his brother Tom doing maintenance for his rental properties.

During Jerry’s life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He was also active in the Shawnee Jaycees and was a scout leader for many years. Jerry has always loved to work on and fix things. He knew how to build nearly anything as well. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Opal Thomas; brothers, John, Dwain, and Harold, and grandson, Ryan Lawrence. He is survived by his three children, Regina Lawrence of North Miami, Oklahoma; Daryl (Lynn) Thomas of Erlanger, Kentucky; Dawn Waldo of Olathe, Kansas; six grandchildren, Ted Lawrence of Miami, Oklahoma; Kiley Lawrence of Quapaw, Oklahoma; Nakia Rutledge of Miami, Oklahoma; Cameron Waldo of Shawnee, Kansas; Lauren Waldo of Lawrence, Kansas; Christian Waldo of Olathe, Kansas; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 6-8 pm Tuesday, June 10 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 11 at the Amos Family Funeral Home; burial will be in the Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens with military honors.

