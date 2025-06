Since opening three years ago in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Leon’s restaurant has become increasingly popular.

This week, the restaurant officially began a new chapter on the other side of the state line — one that Leon and his brother, a co-owner, hope can be as fruitful as its time in Missouri.

Located near 87th and Metcalf in Overland Park, Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina just opened its doors to customers.

Don Chuy’s opened at 8725 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant moved into a space just off 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Previously, Cajun restaurant KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux occupied that space before it closed in late 2023.

Don Chuy’s is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Don Chuy’s is “more than just good food”

Leon said the goal at Don Chuy’s has always been to bring something unique to the local restaurant scene, particularly in terms of surrounding Mexican restaurants.

“Mexican food is not just a burrito or a taco,” he said. “I want people to know Mexico.”

Leon said the star of the restaurant’s menu is its charcoal-grilled steaks — grilled on a Josper charcoal grill that was imported from Barcelona, Spain.

Some of the other best-selling items at Don Chuy’s locations include its craft cocktails, its seafood dishes and its tacos.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Many of the recipes on the Don Chuy’s menu have familial ties for Leon, as does the name.

His father is also named Jesus and goes by Chuy as well. His brother, Oscar Leon, also co-owns the restaurant with him.

“We try to bring quality to the table,” Leon said. “I’ve been working for so long, and this is something that I do with passion.”

Don Chuy’s is new to Johnson County

Leon’s background in restaurants goes back nearly two decades. Prior to opening his own restaurant, he began learning the ropes of the trade at 14 years old.

Today, Don Chuy’s has two locations: its Lee’s Summit location, and another in Knoxville, Tennessee. Both have been open for roughly three years.

By opening Don Chuy’s, he said he has enjoyed getting to introduce customers to the Mexican culture and cuisine he knows well.

Beyond the food on customers’ plates, though, he wants them to have fun and feel welcome at his restaurant. In his time as a restaurateur, that connection point with customers is something he has enjoyed himself.

“Most of my customers are my friends,” he said. “We want more than just a ‘hi and bye’.”

Beyond the Overland Park location, Leon said a new concept may be in the cards later on.

He and his brother hope to eventually open a Mexican steakhouse somewhere in the Kansas City metro area.

“We see a lot of potential around here,” he said. “We would like to grow here and in Lee’s Summit as well.”

Want more food and drink news? Kansas City-based Betty Rae’s bringing its ice cream to Shawnee