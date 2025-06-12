Nancy Boulton

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Rae Shy Winters Boulton, on March 13, 2025. Nancy passed away in North Little Rock, AR after a brief illness. Her passing was unexpected. Nancy held a strong Christian faith that guided her throughout her lifetime. The family awaits more news from the autopsy to gain a deeper understanding, but know she is with her Lord and Savior.

Nancy was born in Topeka, KS on August 16, 1962, to Raymond and Agnes (Montague) Shy. Nancy attended Kansas School for the Deaf, Olathe, KS until she was 14. Then she continued her education at Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington D.C.

Following graduation, she attended Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY, and Johnson County Community College. Nancy was married to Steve Winters, with whom she had a son, Chase. They divorced, and Nancy later married and divorced Matthew Boulton.

Nancy was a cherished mother, sister, and friend. Her playful spirit and love touched the hearts of all who knew her. She had a special gift for finding the fun in everyday happenings and never passed up a chance to tease or share a fun joke.

Nancy was a gifted artist and a very creative person. She created many beautiful works of art throughout her lifetime. She held a passion for sewing, quilting, crocheting and crafting. She had a deep love for animals and always had a variety of pets in her loving care, mostly cats.

Nancy is survived by her son Chase Winters and her granddaughter Temperance Winters of Portland, OR, her sisters Carolyn Church of Lawrence, KS, Jeannie Shy of Topeka, KS, Lou Ann Montague of Columbia, MO, six nieces and nephews, eight cousins, and other family members including her Aunt Mildred Currence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes Wright, Raymond and Jane Shy.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Sunday, June 22. Friends and family can gather at 1:00 p.m. at Broken Arrow Park Shelter House, 2900 Louisiana Street, Lawrence, Kansas to honor Nancy and share memories. Cremation was arranged by Cremation Services of Arkansas. Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 124 W. Capitol Ave., Suite 885, Little Rock, AR 72201 https://domesticpeace.com/ Rest in peace, Nancy.