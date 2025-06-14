Your Library: Library OnDemand offers bestselling author talks

At Johnson County Library, you can enjoy a range of talks from bestselling authors and thought leaders with Library OnDemand. These talks cover a broad spectrum of genres and topics, and are designed for various ages from K-12 to adults.

Library OnDemand is a convenient destination for virtual events and is made better with the addition of Library Speakers Consortium. Here you can browse and register for upcoming virtual programs and events. You can watch events live or anytime at your convenience.

Check out these upcoming online author talks:

Katherine Applegate

Tuesday, June 24 • 3-4 p.m.

Katherine Applegate, acclaimed author of “The One and Only Ivan,” shares insights into her creative process in this engaging conversation. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with this Newbery Medalist! Best for kids in grades 3-5.

Raúl the Third

Tuesday, June 24 • 3-4 p.m.

Experience the vibrant world of Raúl the Third, illustrator and author of the “¡Vamos!” series. Learn how he brings Mexican- American culture to life through his dynamic artwork and storytelling. Best for kids in grades K-2.

Marie Lu

Thursday, July 17 • 3-4 p.m.

Explore the dystopian worlds created by Marie Lu, bestselling author of the “Legend” series. Hear about her journey from video game artist to acclaimed novelist, and get an inside look at her latest work. Best for teens in grades 9-12.

Rex Ogle

Wednesday, July 23 • 3-4 p.m.

Join Rex Ogle, author of the award-winning memoir “Free Lunch,” as he shares the personal experiences that shaped his writing and his mission to highlight issues of poverty and resilience. Best for kids in grades 6-8.

Pria Anand

Thursday, July 31 • 1-2 p.m.

Experience an electrifying discussion with Pria Anand, author of “The Mind Electric,” as she reveals the creative sparks behind her latest novel. Discover the inspiration, themes and journey that power her dynamic storytelling.

Dr. Jay Falk

Tuesday, August 5 • 1-2 p.m.

Discover the fascinating world of birds with Smithsonian Tropical Institute Fellow Dr. Jay Falk, as he discusses “The Bird Book: The Stories, Science, and History of Birds.”

Don’t miss these upcoming online author talks, which feature interactive Q&A sessions. When you find an author talk you’re interested in, simply register and submit any questions you have in advance. If you can’t make a talk, recordings are available after the event. Visit jocolibrary.org/ondemand to get started.

