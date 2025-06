Two people came away from a crash landing at New Century AirCenter on Monday with only minor injuries.

The small twin-engine aircraft went down just after 1 p.m. Monday after experiencing a “mechanical malfunction,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The plane ended up on top of a hangar at the airport in southern Johnson County. Images on social media and submitted by readers showed a corner of the building sheared away and damage to the roof.

The highway patrol’s online crash log said the two people inside the plane included the pilot, a 73-year-old man from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and a 30-year-old woman from Arkansas.

Both people were taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The county said the hangar on which the plane crashed belongs to Butler Avionics, a firm that specializes in aircraft maintenance and repair.

Nobody inside the building was injured, according to investigators. Butler Avionics confirmed no injuries.

According to the highway patrol, the plane was flying southbound when a “mechanical malfunction caused the left engine to become inoperable.”

“Pilot lost control of airplane turning left and crashing into building,” the crash report said.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, crews from Fire District #1 and Johnson County Med-Act ambulances all responded to the scene.

During the crash investigation Monday afternoon, New Century AirCenter remained open under normal operations.