The city of Westwood wants the public’s input on the future of the former Westwood View Elementary property, months after a public vote effectively scuttled a previous plan that would have turned it into a park.

Now, the city finds itself going back to the drawing board to have a say in what happens in one of the last blocks of green space in Westwood. That process is beginning with a community input survey, available online through June 25.

The city released the survey last week, alongside a request for developers to submit their project ideas for the former school building at 2511 W. 50th St.

Prior to the public vote in April, the city had already approved a Karbank Real Estate Company office-retail project for the sites of Joe D. Dennis Park and the former Westwood Christian Church green space at 5000 and 5500 Rainbow Boulevard.

In exchange for building on a city park, Karbank planned to give the city $2.8 million to buy the Westwood View school property and turn it into a 3.86-acre park.

When 52.8% of Westwood voters rejected the sale of the park in a public vote in April, they effectively killed the office-retail project, the city being in control of Westwood View and the 3.86-acre park.

Nearly three weeks ago, the Westwood City Council extended a deadline on an agreement with the Shawnee Mission School District, which bought the city a few more months to find a new buyer for the old school site. The city council sees this as the last chance to control the future of that property.

Original redevelopment idea fell through after public vote

In 2023, the city and a group of residents opposed to the Karbank project went through a legal back-and-forth over the sale of Joe D. Dennis Park.

A resident-led protest petition eventually wound its way to the Kansas Court of Appeals, which sided with residents, spurring the city to put the controversial park sale up for the public vote.

Friends of Westwood Parkland, the resident group opposed to the project that also led the “no” charge during the vote, has no single recommendation for the future of Westwood View.

Still, the group told the Post in a statement Tuesday that it’s grateful for the school district’s “understanding” about how a Westwood View redevelopment would impact the community.

“Friends of Westwood Parkland is hopeful Westwood will abide by the results of previous surveys, which reflect the community’s desire for a bigger, better park while limiting development to single family homes,” the group said in the statement.

Some residents say they want the city to combine all the tracts of land on that block to turn it into a roughly 8-acre park.

But Mayor David Waters has said the city lacks the funds to buy the school property and was relying on the cash from the sale of Joe D. Dennis Park to pay for purchasing the school to convert the land into a new park.

During a special meeting in late May, the city council shared that extending the time to find a new buyer for the old school property is effectively the city’s last chance to have some control over the future of the site.

A look at the city’s request to developers

The city’s request for proposals for the Westwood View property, more commonly known as a public bidding process, is open from June 11 to July 9. The city specifically requested proposals that include the following, according to the city website:

Single-family housing

Public space

Small scale mixed-use developments

An online community survey is open through June 25

The city’s online survey asks the community to share what they want to see become of the Westwood View site.

It asks respondents about the values that should guide the city’s decision on a partnership with a developer, such as respect for the city’s “small-town character,” housing options, walkability or an increase in either the city’s tax revenue or jobs.

The survey is open to both Westwood residents and non-residents.

Still, respondents are asked to share their connection to Westwood such as whether they are business owners or visitors.

Next steps:

In July, a committee will review proposals and interview potential developers interested in Westwood View.

The committee’s preferred developer will present a plan at the Aug. 4 planning commission meeting.

On Aug. 14, the city council will review community feedback and decide whether to move forward with the city’s purchase agreement for the old school property.

