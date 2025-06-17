The Shawnee Police Department says that an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said officers responded to a report of gunfire near 67th Street and Lackman Road at about 5:05 a.m.

Rittman said a suspect was taken into custody and that there is “no ongoing threat to the public.” She added that no one was injured in the incident.

“When officers arrived to investigate and attempted to take a suspect into custody, the suspect fired several shots,” Rittman said in the release. “An officer returned fire.”

Rittman said that the Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigative Team (OICIIT) is now investigating the incident. That body is made up of members of local agencies who investigate shootings involving Johnson County law enforcement officers.

Recorded radio traffic from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office indicates that an “assist the officer” call was dispatched across the county at 5:27 a.m.

Deputies were sent to assist Shawnee Police in the area of 67th Street and Cottonwood Drive.

At 5:40 a.m., dispatchers advised officers that the suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie and ripped blue shorts.

Multiple drones were deployed throughout the Northwest Woods neighborhood, as far south as 69th Street and Cottonwood Drive.

According to radio traffic, the suspect was taken into custody at 5:52 a.m. near a church at 13902 West 67th Street.

Police department call logs show that Shawnee Police were assisted by officers from Fairway, Johnson County Park Police, Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Prairie Village, along with deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 11:45 a.m., no suspects matching this incident had yet been booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

No other details have been released.