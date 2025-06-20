April 2nd, 1927 – June 17th, 2025

Bryce Louis Anderson, JD, was born April 2, 1927, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, to Lewis and Ruth Anderson. Thereafter, he lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Skiatook, Oklahoma; Claremore, Oklahoma; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Coffeyville, Kansas; and Winfield, Kansas. He died on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Evergreen Community in Olathe, Kansas.

Bryce graduated from Winfield High School in 1944 and three days later enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the army, he was selected to study engineering—freshman year at Missouri University and sophomore year at Wyoming University. Bryce then trained for the invasion of Japan at Camp Roberts, California. After Japan surrendered and peace was declared, he was assigned to guard freight trains in Europe.

In 1947, after he was discharged, Bryce enrolled at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949. He graduated from Washburn University Law School, Topeka, Kansas, in 1950.

Following graduation from law school, Bryce practiced law in Winfield, was an insurance adjuster, loan officer for residential, commercial, and farm properties. Then he served as senior vice president/branch manager for four savings & loan offices, president and CEO of a bank, and owner of a mortgage company with his wife Jean. Thereafter, Bryce was a consultant and advisor to multiple housing finance companies from Maryland to California.

Bryce married Jean (Jeanette Lewis Notheisen) in 1983, and they lived in Overland Park, Kansas, prior to moving to Bella Vista, Arkansas, in 1997, where Bryce continued traveling as a consultant and then worked for H&R Block for several years.

Bryce was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary (Kyger) Veatch, Shirley (Stan) Love, brother Don (Mary) Anderson, and his first wife, Lorraine Anderson.

Bryce is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jean Anderson. Through blended families, he also is survived by three sons—Steve (Carole) Anderson, JD, of Overland Park, Kansas, Keith (Janet) Anderson, PharmD, of Overland Park, Kansas, James Notheisen of Rosebud, Missouri—and a sister-in-law Dianne (Dennis) Thrasher of Chestertown, Maryland. In addition, Bryce was blessed by eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life in memory of Bryce will be held at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.