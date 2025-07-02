fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Arts & Culture
2 min. read

This northeast Johnson County city wants to turn front yards into art galleries

Roeland Park's first-ever outdoor art contest ecourages residents to transform their front yards into mini art galleries.

A street banner in Roeland Park.
A street banner in Roeland Park in 2025. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

One Johnson County city is challenging its residents to tap into their creativity this summer and turn their front yards into art galleries.

The city of Roeland Park, through its arts advisory committee, is hosting its first-ever outdoor art contest between now and August. Community members will also serve as judges, picking winners of first through fourth place by Aug. 1.

Participating residents are encouraged to create a simple sculpture masterpiece that is big enough to see from their front yards.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to engage our community with art,” said Mary Schulteis, co-chair of the arts advisory committee.

“This contest will let everyone in Roeland Park know that their art is appreciated. It may even help you discover a talent you didn’t even know you had,” she added.

“Just connect with art”

  • Schulteis told the Post that the arts advisory committee drummed up the roughly 60-day community-wide art contest idea after looking at photos of art.
  • The idea of the art contest is to give Roeland Parkers a chance “to express their creativity through art,” she said.
  • “You can enter as one person or make it a family project,” Schulteis said. “Just connect with art.”
Front yards in Roeland Park
The contest’s gallery is the front yards of Roeland Park homes, such as the ones pictured above off Rosewood Drive and 51st Street. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The art projects must be original creations

  • Roeland Park’s community art contest has a few guidelines, including that participants must be residents (though family members in surrounding areas can work with residents).
  • The art project must be an original creation and any materials can be used, but it must be respectful as the contest is a family-friendly event, according to the contest’s webpage.
  • The city will dole out prizes for first through fourth places: $200 for first place, $150 for second place, $125 for third place and $100 for fourth place.
  • Art works must be visible in front yards and on display by July 25 for viewing and judging.
  • All participants will receive a signed certificate from Mayor Michael Poppa.

How to sign up

  • Those interested in participating, whether individually or as a household, can sign up online here.
  • Those who have additional questions can reach out to Joey Carley at jcarley@roelandpark.org, or visit the contest’s website online here.

Keep reading arts and culture news: College Baseball Hall of Fame eyes June 2026 opening date at Prairiefire

Previous article
Shawnee man will compete in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in NYC

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.