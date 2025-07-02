One Johnson County city is challenging its residents to tap into their creativity this summer and turn their front yards into art galleries.

The city of Roeland Park, through its arts advisory committee, is hosting its first-ever outdoor art contest between now and August. Community members will also serve as judges, picking winners of first through fourth place by Aug. 1.

Participating residents are encouraged to create a simple sculpture masterpiece that is big enough to see from their front yards.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to engage our community with art,” said Mary Schulteis, co-chair of the arts advisory committee.

“This contest will let everyone in Roeland Park know that their art is appreciated. It may even help you discover a talent you didn’t even know you had,” she added.

“Just connect with art”

Schulteis told the Post that the arts advisory committee drummed up the roughly 60-day community-wide art contest idea after looking at photos of art.

The idea of the art contest is to give Roeland Parkers a chance “to express their creativity through art,” she said.

“You can enter as one person or make it a family project,” Schulteis said. “Just connect with art.”

The art projects must be original creations

Roeland Park’s community art contest has a few guidelines, including that participants must be residents (though family members in surrounding areas can work with residents).

The art project must be an original creation and any materials can be used, but it must be respectful as the contest is a family-friendly event, according to the contest’s webpage.

The city will dole out prizes for first through fourth places: $200 for first place, $150 for second place, $125 for third place and $100 for fourth place.

Art works must be visible in front yards and on display by July 25 for viewing and judging.

All participants will receive a signed certificate from Mayor Michael Poppa.

How to sign up

Those interested in participating, whether individually or as a household, can sign up online here.

Those who have additional questions can reach out to Joey Carley at jcarley@roelandpark.org, or visit the contest’s website online here.

