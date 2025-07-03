fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Local Government
3 min. read

Overland Park proposes 2026 budget with flat tax rate — What does it mean for you?

Even with one of the lowest property tax rates in Johnson County, the average Overland Park homeowner can expect an increase in property taxes.

Overland Park budget 2026
Overland Park City Hall. File photo.

Overland Park has proposed a 2026 budget that would keep the municipal property tax rate flat, but most homeowners should expect to see their city tax bill go up as property values continue to climb.

Last month, the Overland Park City Council kicked off the months-long budget approval process with a formal presentation during a Committee of the Whole meeting. The process is expected to wrap up later this summer with public hearings and a vote.

Find Overland Park’s full proposed budget packet here or the summarized version here.

The breakdown: How will this affect your 2026 tax bill?

For 2026, Overland Park has proposed to keep the city’s property tax rate at 14.5 mills — still one of the lowest municipal property tax rates in the state of Kansas and the lowest of any Johnson County city.

However, since property values are increasing across the board, most homeowners in Overland Park should expect to pay more next year on their annual property tax bill, even if the city council adopts the flat rate.

The property tax rate, sometimes referred to as the mill levy rate, dictates how much a property owner pays in taxes to the city based on the assessed value of their property.

budget 2026 overland park
Hundreds flocked to downtown Overland Park over the weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an annual parade in March 2025. File photo.

Per the real estate statistics maintained by the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office, Overland Park’s average residential property value is $528,006, up nearly 7% from last year.

To calculate what your actual tax bill to the city would be if this budget is approved, multiply the value of your home by .115 (the residential assessment rate). From there, take that number and divide it by 1,000. Then, multiply the result by the proposed mill levy rate of 14.5.

For the average home in Overland Park, that means about $880.45 in property taxes owed to the city.

For comparison, last year, the city’s average homeowner paid about $824.77 in property taxes to Overland Park.

Keep in mind that your total annual property tax bill will also include rates set by other taxing authorities, including Johnson County and the school district in which you reside.

Overland Park Budget 2026
Kids took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in October 2024 as the season came to a close. File photo.

Overland Park proposes $498.6 million budget for 2026

  • The proposed budget is about $498.6 million, which comprises revenues from property tax, sales tax, special funds and other streams.
  • That budget is about 6.6%, or $30.8 million, more than what was approved for 2025.
  • Drilled down into specific focus area expenditures, that accounts for $39.4 million for community development, $97.8 million for public safety, $25.2 million for public works and $39.3 million for finance and administration.
  • Under the proposed budget, nine new full-time employees would be added, including a new crew at Firehouse No. 45 in southern Overland Park, a civilian chief of staff position at the police department, a new substance abuse case manager as well as a new duo to help maintain city sidewalks.
  • The budget also proposes adding at least another $20,000 to the city’s property tax rebate program, bringing the program’s total to $220,000.
Overland Park farmers market
A vendor sells fresh flowers at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market Fall Festival in late 2024. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Next steps:

  • The city council will continue its review of the 2026 budget with another Committee of the Whole meeting set for 6 p.m. on Monday, July 7.
  • Then, there will be public hearings tied to the 2026 budget, currently scheduled for Monday, Sept. 8.
  • Under state law, Overland Park will need to adopt the budget for the next year no later than Oct. 1.
  • Down the line, the city council will also adopt the capital improvement plan for the next five years, likely in October.

Keep reading: Johnson County closer to finalizing its $1.9B budget for 2026. What’s in it?

Previous article
‘The original Ted Lasso’ — Blue Valley renames district soccer field in honor of legendary coach
Next article
Locally owned 87 Wine & Spirits now open in Lenexa

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.