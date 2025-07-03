Overland Park has proposed a 2026 budget that would keep the municipal property tax rate flat, but most homeowners should expect to see their city tax bill go up as property values continue to climb.

Last month, the Overland Park City Council kicked off the months-long budget approval process with a formal presentation during a Committee of the Whole meeting. The process is expected to wrap up later this summer with public hearings and a vote.

Find Overland Park’s full proposed budget packet here or the summarized version here.

The breakdown: How will this affect your 2026 tax bill?

For 2026, Overland Park has proposed to keep the city’s property tax rate at 14.5 mills — still one of the lowest municipal property tax rates in the state of Kansas and the lowest of any Johnson County city.

However, since property values are increasing across the board, most homeowners in Overland Park should expect to pay more next year on their annual property tax bill, even if the city council adopts the flat rate.

The property tax rate, sometimes referred to as the mill levy rate, dictates how much a property owner pays in taxes to the city based on the assessed value of their property.

Per the real estate statistics maintained by the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office, Overland Park’s average residential property value is $528,006, up nearly 7% from last year.

To calculate what your actual tax bill to the city would be if this budget is approved, multiply the value of your home by .115 (the residential assessment rate). From there, take that number and divide it by 1,000. Then, multiply the result by the proposed mill levy rate of 14.5.

For the average home in Overland Park, that means about $880.45 in property taxes owed to the city.

For comparison, last year, the city’s average homeowner paid about $824.77 in property taxes to Overland Park.

Keep in mind that your total annual property tax bill will also include rates set by other taxing authorities, including Johnson County and the school district in which you reside.

Overland Park proposes $498.6 million budget for 2026

The proposed budget is about $498.6 million, which comprises revenues from property tax, sales tax, special funds and other streams.

That budget is about 6.6%, or $30.8 million, more than what was approved for 2025.

Drilled down into specific focus area expenditures, that accounts for $39.4 million for community development, $97.8 million for public safety, $25.2 million for public works and $39.3 million for finance and administration.

Under the proposed budget, nine new full-time employees would be added, including a new crew at Firehouse No. 45 in southern Overland Park, a civilian chief of staff position at the police department, a new substance abuse case manager as well as a new duo to help maintain city sidewalks.

The budget also proposes adding at least another $20,000 to the city’s property tax rebate program, bringing the program’s total to $220,000.

Next steps:

The city council will continue its review of the 2026 budget with another Committee of the Whole meeting set for 6 p.m. on Monday, July 7.

Then, there will be public hearings tied to the 2026 budget, currently scheduled for Monday, Sept. 8.

Under state law, Overland Park will need to adopt the budget for the next year no later than Oct. 1.

Down the line, the city council will also adopt the capital improvement plan for the next five years, likely in October.

