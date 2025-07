Over this past weekend when local barbecue mainstays celebrated their victories at the 43rd Great Lenexa BBQ Battle, a store down the street was having a celebration of its own.

Locally owned 87 Wine & Spirits celebrated its grand opening on Friday with a wine and sushi tasting event.

Even a few days in, owner Philip Jiang said the store had already become a fast favorite in the neighborhood.

87 Wine & Spirits opened at 14950 W. 87th St.

The store moved into a space just off 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, next to Jefferson’s and the Hen House grocery store.

Furniture store Tuesday Morning previously occupied that space, until the company filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its Johnson County stores in 2023.

87 Wine & Spirits is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The store offers a wide variety of wines and spirits

87 Wine & Spirits offers roughly 3,500 items in total.

The shelves at 87 Wine & Spirits feature a “thoughtfully curated” selection of bottled wines — reds, whites, rosés, you name it.

The store also carries a variety of spirits, beers, and a cooler with canned drinks like hard seltzers.

87 Wine and Spirits will also wholesale offerings for local restaurants, in addition to its retail component.

“We’ve almost got everything,” Jiang said. “Even in the cooler, I think we have more than 700 different items.”

87 Wine & Spirits is not Jiang’s first business

Prior to opening his new liquor store, Jiang opened two Overland Park restaurants.

He opened Japanese steakhouse and sushi eatery Toro Hibachi Sushi & Asian in 2016 in Overland Park. His second concept, Toro Poke, began serving make-your-own poke bowls at the Oak Park Mall a couple of years later.

But 87 Wine & Spirits marks the start of a brand new chapter for Jiang, since it’s his first liquor store.

Since opening the store, Jiang said multiple customers have already stopped in more than once.

“We have more and more people (coming in),” he said. “All of the customers come from the neighborhood, and they feel like it’s more convenient.”

