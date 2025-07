AdventHealth will become the newest addition to Lenexa City Center when it opens its new hospital next week.

At 7 a.m. on July 15, the facility featuring health care and emergency services will open to the public, starting with 44 beds in its initial phase. The hospital is both the centerpiece and the first stage of plans for a large wellness campus in Lenexa City Center.

During the past week, the Florida-based, not-for-profit health care provider has been giving tours to city leaders and media organizations to show off the new state-of-the-art facility.

One of the goals of the hospital: To maximize efficiency and the flow of the facility so people can get the care they need quickly.

“We’re always trying to be as efficient as possible and give the greatest amount of care that we can,” said Brandon von Dorpowski, director of operations at AdventHealth Lenexa City Center.

The hospital will ultimately have 96 beds

At its opening, the five-story, 244,000 square-foot facility will start out with 44 beds, then add 52 more beds later as the facility expands. It will also have four operating rooms.

The facility will provide the following services:

24/7 emergency care

Surgical services, including advanced robotic surgery technology intended to make smaller incisions, involve less pain, scarring and shorter hospital stays, and result in faster recovery times

Heart and vascular care

Orthopedic care

Imaging services

Primary care

Digestive and pulmonary care

The hospital is the first of a four-phase project, which will also include future additions like 215,000 square feet of medical services, a wellness and fitness space, and 84,000 square feet of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

The facility has comfort, technology in mind

Recognizing that a trip to the hospital is often stressful, von Dorpowski said AdventHealth hopes to alleviate that with artful flourishes, like sculptures, such as “The Light of Faith,” near each entrance and art throughout the facility.

“A lot of times people come here on one of their worst days. So anything that we can do from the art, from the team members, to better the patient experience, it all kind of comes together,” von Dorpowski said.

Hospital rooms also use a mix of technology and nature to enhance a patient’s visit. Instead of a markerboard to keep notes about a patient, each hospital room contains an electronic smartboard with all of their vital information.

“These are all to help us and the patient stay on the same page, in terms of expectations for the day, types of medications that they’re looking for, any sort of communication that a patient needs to make sure that, ‘Oh, I talked to one nurse about that, but does the nurse on nights, does she know that too?'” von Dorpowski said.

Each room also features bigger windows so more natural light can come in.

“We really want to make that a big thing for our patients to be able (to) get that natural light in, while also doing it in a way that protects their privacy,” von Dorpowski said.

The facility focuses on its faith

As a Protestant non-profit organization, AdventHealth also leans into its faith, providing a chapel near the entrance of the facility adorned with a large painting of Flint Hills pastures.

“This is a great place where patients, team members, family members, can come, take a break and find some solitude,” von Dorpowski said.

“We want to have our faith at the front. We’re a mission-driven organization extending the healing ministry of Christ. So we want that to definitely be a big thing,” he added.

The hospital has been in the works for years

Years ago, Shawnee Mission Medical Center — now AdventHealth Shawnee Mission — bought land in Lenexa. The city later identified it to be included in the 120-acre City Center district, according to a previous report by the Johnson County Post.

In about 2018, the city approached the health system roughly five years ago about getting to work on a City Center campus.

The COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans to complete the whole campus by 2030. It’s now planned to be completed over the next decade.

In 2023, state, city and AdvenHealth leaders broke ground on the project.

AdventHealth saw a need in Lenexa

AdventHealth chose Lenexa because the organization saw a need for a hospital in the area.

“We’re the only hospital in Lenexa. We’re also not just serving Lenexa. There’s also many people just north of this area that don’t have a hospital close to them,” von Dorpowski said.

Because of that, the hospital is expecting a big response.

“We’ve talked to the different battalion chiefs for Johnson County MED-ACT, the different other EMS groups around here, and they think it’s going to be really busy, which is great, because it just means that we’re serving a need,” von Dorpowski said.

