Explore Your JCPRD: The great escape – “Catch Me If You Can” takes flight at TIP July 11-19

By Guy Gardner

Ever dreamed of slipping into a pilot’s uniform, cashing a check for a few million, and charming your way across the country with the FBI hot on your heels? Most of us settle for a road trip and a tank of gas… but Frank Abagnale Jr. was not most people.

“Catch Me If You Can,” running July 11 through 19, brings Frank’s unbelievable true story to the Theatre in the Park stage for a musical joyride that is part heist, part coming-of-age adventure, and all pure summertime fun.

Based on the hit film (and the even wilder real life behind it), this high-flying musical is packed with jazzy songs, big dance numbers, and enough twists to keep you guessing until the last forged signature. With a book by Terrence McNally and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”), it’s no surprise this one snagged four Tony nominations.

At the center of it all is Frank Jr., a teenage runaway with charm to spare and zero intention of playing by the rules. Before he’s old enough to rent a car, he’s posing as a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer… and convincing everyone around him that he’s exactly who he says he is. His secret? Just a suitcase full of fake credentials, an imagination that won’t quit, and a grin that can get him out of just about anything.

But every good con man needs a worthy adversary, and for Frank Jr., that’s Carl Hanratty – the FBI agent who makes it his mission to reel Frank in, one forged check at a time. What unfolds is a stylish game of cat and mouse that’s equal parts dazzling and surprisingly heartfelt.

“Catch Me If You Can” portrays the adventurous life of Frank Abagnale Jr. as a show within a show full of action, song, and dance,” says Director Kacy Christensen. “He navigates youth as a runaway, pilot, doctor, and lawyer while searching for purpose and success. And watching Carl and the FBI try to snag him is half the fun.”

For Christensen, bringing this wild ride to the TIP stage is a dream that started, believe it or not, with a bucket of Lego™ bricks. “As a kid, I’d listen to musical theatre soundtracks and stage my own Lego productions – moving sets, full choreography, the whole deal,” Christensen says. “TIP lets me bring that same passion to life on a bigger scale, with real artists making this story soar.”

Underneath the forged checks and disguises, there’s a deeper thread that gives “Catch Me If You Can” its heart – a young man searching for belonging, meaning, and a finish line he can finally cross without looking over his shoulder. Along the way, there are big band numbers, show-stopping choreography, and more fake IDs than you’ll find in an airport bar on spring break.

“Grab your popcorn and join us for an adventurous tale filled with memorable music, passionate performances, and dazzling dancing,” Christensen adds. “It’s based on a true story… or at least Frank Jr.’s version of it. And that’s half the fun.”

So, pack a lawn chair, bring your best detective hat, and get ready to run the chase right alongside Frank Jr. and Hanratty – under the stars, with your favorite people, where dreams (and maybe a little trouble) are born.

“Catch Me If You Can” runs July 11 through 19. All performances begin at 8 p.m. TIP Box Office opens at 6 p.m., and gates open at 6:30 p.m. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission. Rated PG-13 for adult language and situations.

General admission is $12 for adults, $10.80 for seniors over 60, $7 for youth ages four to ten, plus tax, and free for children three and under, but tickets are still required.

The Theatre in the Park’s outdoor location is north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.

Tickets, full summer lineup, and more info at theatreinthepark.org.

Don’t get caught missing it… we’ll see you at the park!