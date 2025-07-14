Mark Roger Mouron

June 11th, 1956 – July 7th, 2025

Mark R. Mouron, age 69, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of service, innovation, and love. Born in Fountain City, Tennessee, Mark spent his life connecting people and organizations with the tools and resources needed to better understand and use computer technology. His work focused on improving day-to-day operations while promoting clarity and accessibility at every level of management.

Mark earned a bachelor’s degree in information systems from MidAmerica Nazarene University and served as an Inventory Analyst for Children’s Mercy Kansas City, where his analytical skill and thoughtful approach earned the respect of colleagues and leadership alike.

More than his professional achievements, Mark was a devoted husband to his wife, Barbara, and a loving father to his son, Spencer. He actively shared in Spencer’s interests, especially through their involvement in Scouting and Robotics—two passions that brought them closer together and enriched their lives.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn Resler and Robert Mouron. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Mouron, and his son, Spencer Mouron.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on August 23rd, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater, Merriam, Kansas 66202. Family, friends, and colleagues are invited to gather, share memories, and honor the life of a man who brought quiet strength, thoughtful guidance, and deep dedication to everything he did.

Mark will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

