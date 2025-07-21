We continue unveiling some of this year’s Best of Johnson County winners this week with some of the top honorees in the Professional Services categories.

As the cornerstone of the Kansas economy, Johnson County is known for its vibrant business community and for the talent of its workforce. These standout professionals and employers are a key part of what makes Johnson County a great place to live, work and play.

Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Professional Services.

Best Large Employer: Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD)

Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) is proud to be named Best Large Employer in the Johnson County Post’s Best of Johnson County awards for the third consecutive year. This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and the strong community support that makes our work possible.

JCPRD’s mission is to enrich lives every day. We do this by providing more than 10,000 acres of parkland, hundreds of miles of trails, and a wide range of recreational, cultural, and educational programs for all ages. From summer camps and youth sports to theatre performances, nature programs, and senior activities, our offerings are designed to support health, connection, and a high quality of life for everyone in Johnson County.

As an employer, we are committed to creating a workplace where people feel supported, inspired, and proud of the impact they make. Whether maintaining trails, leading a class, or developing new programs, every member of our team helps build something bigger than themselves.

We’re proud to serve Johnson County—and grateful to our team and community for making JCPRD a place where community thrives.

Best Bank: Central Bank of the Midwest

Central Bank is committed to being the leading financial service provider in Johnson County, Kansas and the Greater Kansas City markets. Our commitment to these communities goes beyond providing financial services. Each year the bank and its employees dedicate time, money, and resources to causes that support scholarships, veterans, low-income families, and non-profit organizations in need.

Our ownership, management and employees are local. We strive to be the best at what we do to ensure our goal of strengthening the financial health of the 28 communities we serve with 50 branches.

We promise to provide the best financial products and services, at the best value, that will not only meet, but exceed your needs at all stages of your financial life. Contact us with any question or concern.

Best Photographer: Strauss Peyton

Strauss Peyton Portrait Studio has been creating timeless portraits for Kansas City families for 125 years.

Established in 1900, we are the oldest continuously operating portrait studio in the country—a legacy built on honoring the relationships that matter most. Our portraits aren’t simply photographs; they are intentional works of art, thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the people you hold dear.

Today, under the ownership of Kaela and Jonathan Braswell, Strauss Peyton continues to guide clients through a personalized portrait experience, from wardrobe planning to expert posing and finished heirloom artwork. When moments are worth celebrating, they deserve more than just “good enough.” They deserve to be preserved with purpose and artistry, creating legacy pieces that will be cherished for generations.

As we celebrate our 125th anniversary this year, we are deeply honored to be voted Best Photographer in Johnson County—a recognition that reflects the trust of the families and community we serve.

Best Accountant & Tax Preparer: Douglas L. Freeman, CPA

Working with Douglas L. Freeman, CPA, gives small businesses an accounting and tax partner that positions their companies for strength.

Because we care about your business as much as you do, we focus on your best interests, joining forces with you to meet your company’s specific goals.

Leveraging a 30+-year business background, Douglas L. Freeman, CPA, reliably guides your tax and accounting decision making. We understand the demands and challenges of business because we have run businesses ourselves. Drawing on the expertise of our professionals, we provide informed, forward-looking advice.

Our full-service firm provides accounting, tax, bookkeeping and CFO services – but, most importantly, we invest time in you and your small business, and you’ll like working with our personable team. We start by listening to your concerns and inquiring about your vision. Then we work closely with you to develop a plan of action to achieve your goals – and we continue working alongside you as your company grows.

Whether you are buying or selling your business, need timely advice and better-quality accounting and tax preparation, or just need someone to call you back to answer questions, you’ll find that Douglas L. Freeman, CPA, is a thorough and resourceful advisor.

Best Law Firm: Gigstad Law

We are honored to be voted “Best Law Firm” in Johnson County for the 3rd year in a row! Thank you to the voters and our clients!

Gigstad Law Office opened its doors in Overland Park almost 15 years ago to help clients facing criminal, traffic, and DUI charges. “Sometimes bad things happen to good people — and we’re here to help,” says Attorney Robert Gigstad. The boutique-style law firm is able to provide personalized attention since they only handle criminal cases such as DUI defense, domestic violence, drug, traffic, and other misdemeanor and felony charges.

Attorney Robert Gigstad and his associate attorney, Josh Zarse, aggressively advocate for their clients’ rights and know how to fight back. Their legal team is there for each client every step of the way inside and out of the courtroom. Their passion and dedication are evident from the moment they take on a case.

Gigstad Law Office has been named to Super Lawyers for ten years in a row, and we also a member of the National College for DUI Defense, and The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Trial Lawyers, and the Kansas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Best Marketing Agency & Best Web Designer: KC Web Specialists

Veteran Owned, KC Web Specialists, are your local Kansas City Web design, Google Search Engine Optimization SEO, ADA Compliance Issues and Google Pay-Per-Click PPC Ads experts. With 18+ years of supporting local business, we provide affordable, trusted Web and SEO services. As a certified Google partner and led by a former Website development professor at Johnson County Community College, KC Web Specialists, build custom, SEO ready, WordPress, lead generating Websites. If you don’t have a Website, KC Web Specialists can build you one. If you have a Website already, and just wish it looked better, or did a better job for your company, our Website design teams can take your business to that next level.

Best Chamber of Commerce: Overland Park Chamber of Commerce

The Overland Park Chamber exists to make Overland Park prosper. We are the bold voice for business – the resource, convener, advocate and change maker – that drives economic success forward in our city, county and state.

We bring people together. Lead the hard conversations. Tackle the big issues. Work every day to make Overland Park the best place to build a business, a career and a home.

The Chamber works daily for our members so they can focus on building their business. Even when they can’t attend programs and events, members’ investments are funding community advocacy, lobbying for pro-business policies and economic development initiatives.

Our Opportunity NOW initiative – developed with more than 70 private and public partners – invests over $3 million in talent, economic development and policy strategies to make Overland Park more competitive.

The Chamber Foundation’s annual Leadership Overland Park class and the Young Professionals program prepare leaders to tackle our region’s opportunities and challenges.

As validation of its organizational excellence, the Overland Park Chamber has earned Five Star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a designation received by fewer than 1% of the nation’s chambers.

To learn more, contact David Dyer at ddyer@opchamber.org or (913) 766-7604.

Best Insurance Agency: Tom Mayfield, American Family Insurance

For over 33 years, Tom Mayfield Agency, Inc. – American Family Insurance has been a cornerstone in Johnson County, Kansas, committed to delivering exceptional insurance services. Founded by Tom Mayfield, our agency stands out by combining the latest technology with a personalized approach. We believe in understanding our clients’ unique needs and providing tailored insurance solutions that offer peace of mind. With a team boasting over 68 years of combined experience, we offer a comprehensive range of insurance products, including home, vehicle, umbrella, and life insurance for individuals and families, as well as commercial insurance for businesses. Our dedication to client education and long-term relationships ensures that our clients are well-informed and confident in their coverage choices. We are honored to be recognized as the best insurance agency in Johnson County and look forward to continuing to serve our community with integrity and excellence.

Congrats to these winners!