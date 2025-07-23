Why we don’t charge for obituaries at the Johnson County Post

We here at the Post take it as part of our mission not only to help you understand what’s happening in your community, but also to connect you with each other. This extends to one of the most personal aspects anyone’s experience: the loss of a loved one.

Unlike most traditional newspapers, we have made it our policy not charge for the publication of obituaries. When families are undergoing bereavement and faced with all of its incumbent emotional and logistical stresses, the last thing they need is one more financial strain.

Obituaries are tributes to loved ones that help preserve memories and celebrate lives. And we believe that the opportunity to honor those who have passed should be accessible to all, regardless of their financial situation.

We currently have agreements in place with nine local funeral homes to handle the submission of free-of-charge obituaries to us for publication. But the invitation to publish an obituary in the Post is open to anyone who would like to share remembrances of a departed loved one.

If you or someone you know would like to honor a deceased family member or friend with an obituary in the Post, please email us at obituaries@johnsoncountypost. com and we will be happy to help get you set up.

You can find the Johnson County Post’s obituaries section here.

Thanks for turning to us and trusting us — we don’t take it lightly.