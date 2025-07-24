fbpx
Jim Crooker

With grateful hearts for his life and deep sadness at his passing, we share that James Crooker passed away on July 23, 2025. A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2025 at 2:00 pm at Village Presbyterian Church 6700 Mission Road Prairie Village, Kansas 66208. A reception will follow in the Friendship Hall.

A full tribute is pending.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.

