The man stabbed on Thursday afternoon inside Hayward’s BBQ in Shawnee has been identified by the family as Reilly Sweeney.

Sweeney is a manager at the restaurant and the son of the owner.

On Thursday evening, with the suspect still loose, Reilly’s wife, Samantha, in a Facebook post asked for people in the area to check their doorbell cameras for any sign of the suspect.

The post originally included a video from inside the restaurant during the stabbing incident. That video no longer appears online.

Video showed aftermath of stabbing inside restaurant

In the video viewed by a reporter, the stabbing happens outside of the camera’s view, in a small hallway near the restaurant’s restrooms.

Employees can be seen running towards the hallway, screaming for help and instructing others to call 911.

At least one customer can be seen rushing to investigate the screams coming from the hallway.

After the struggle, a bloodied man, now identified as Sweeney, can be seen walking from the hallway and past the camera, as other people keep track of the suspect, who enters a bathroom within camera view.

One customer stands guard outside the bathroom door, in an apparent attempt to keep the two men separated.

The suspect remained in the bathroom for a short time before exiting and walking towards the front door of the restaurant, followed by the customer and an employee.

Suspect being held for attempted murder

Sweeney’s wife updated her post on Friday morning to include that the suspect had been arrested.

“Thank you to everyone who sent in tips, prayed, reached out, and the officers who looked all night,” Samantha Sweeney said in her post. ”Reilly Sweeney is going to be okay!”

According to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs, Maikol Valdes, listed as having no permanent address, was arrested at 3:16 a.m. and booked into the jail at 8:43 a.m.

He’s being held on one count of attempted first degree murder. No initial court date has been set.

Valdes has previously been in the Kansas City news after he allegedly fired a gun during a disturbance with security at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2024.

He was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault following that arrest.