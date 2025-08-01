Work on the future Overland Park Farmers’ Market pavilion near Clock Tower Plaza in the city’s downtown area is well underway.

The old pavilion is long gone, and construction work is evident to residents and passers-by.

Now, crews are focusing on utility upgrades and site preparations to make way for the new structure that’s at the center of the $34 million project now dubbed Clock Tower Landing.

What’s happening now at Clock Tower Landing?

Of note, work to restore the clock tower that overlooks downtown Overland Park is done, said Meg Ralph, director of strategic communications for the city.

The iconic clock tower structure that stands over Santa Fe Drive is the source of inspiration for the new name of the area that will include the existing plaza around the clock tower and the new farmers’ market pavilion.

For now, excavating work on the clock tower patio continues, as does some of the work required to prepare the outdoor spaces at the pavilion.

Plus, all the concrete “footings and foundations” have been poured to support the lower level of the new pavilion, Ralph said. The southern retaining wall for the structure was also finished this week.

If you’re in the area, you might see crews starting to put in vertical steel supports for the northern face of the pavilion.

A large portion of the upgrades in the area focuses on utility improvements.

Excavation work for storm sewer work started last week, and contractors are working on other utility projects, particularly along Overland Park Drive. Ralph said overhead power lines on the edges of the site were also going to be removed this week.

Additionally, downtown area businesses have been transferred to improved utilities already.

New farmers’ market pavilion to open next year

Last month, the Overland Park City Council approved a task order related to the project, releasing the last major tranche of funding for the project.

That sets up construction firm McCown Gordon to build things like the entry gate, site structures and other details planned in the project.

During the meeting, Assistant City Manager Kate Gunja said the Clock Tower Landing project is expected to be completed in May 2026.

Since the Overland Park Farmers’ Market typically begins each year in April, that could mean the market starts next year at its temporary location at Matt Ross Community Center nearby, then move to the new pavilion later.

Gunja also said the Clock Tower Landing project remains on budget at roughly $34 million.

What all is planned at Clock Tower Landing?

After several years of discussion about the future of the nationally-ranked farmers’ market, the city council greenlit the project last summer.

Then, last fall, the city bid farewell to the old pavilion at the close of that farmers’ market season.

At the time, Mayor Curt Skoog called it “transformative.”

The project includes:

A new, larger structure that can be enclosed, enabling year-round operations.

Accessibility upgrades, more seating, new restrooms, utility improvements and work on Overland Park Drive.

Plaza improvements around the exisiting clock tower.

