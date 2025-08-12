A message from AdventHealth: Making history in historic Lenexa

Lenexa is a thriving, growing, family-friendly city with a tremendous future. It’s also a community that’s proud to showcase its incredible history. Old Town Lenexa is a showcase of buildings, churches and homes dating back more than 150 years. The Legler Barn was built by Swiss immigrant Adam Legler in 1864. And the Lenexa Train Depot was constructed more than a century ago in 1912.

In July 2025, another truly history-making event happened in the city of Lenexa. For the very first time since the city was founded in 1869, Lenexa now boasts its first and only standalone, inpatient hospital. While the city has always had access to quality medical care, AdventHealth Lenexa City Center now brings essential, high-quality care much closer to home.

“AdventHealth Lenexa City Center is a state-of-the-art hospital that offers a comprehensive range of health services. From a 24/7 emergency department and advanced surgical suites to intensive care, heart health and both inpatient and outpatient services, our goal is to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the Lenexa community,” said Sissel Jacob, President & CEO, AdventHealth Lenexa City Center.

AdventHealth Lenexa City Center is the health system’s fourth full-service hospital in Kansas, in addition to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, AdventHealth South Overland Park and AdventHealth Ottawa. The new facility is designed to be a health and wellness hub, with 44 beds available now, and plans to expand to 96 beds in the future.

Additionally, AdventHealth Lenexa City Center offers the most advanced robotic surgery technology in Kansas City. Benefits for patients include smaller incisions, less pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times. This technology is used in a variety of specialties including urology, gynecology, general surgery and more.

“From smart patient room technology with integrated electronic health records to advanced imaging and minimally invasive surgical suites, we’re leveraging technology to deliver safe, efficient and personalized care,” said Jacob.

Unlike traditional hospitals that are often developed in isolation, the campus was intentionally designed from the ground up to be part of a thriving, mixed-use environment, where health care, daily life, and community engagement intersect. With more than 1,000 homes and businesses located within just a half-mile radius, AdventHealth Lenexa City Center will serve as a health and wellness hub that’s accessible, walkable and deeply connected to the people around it.

“AdventHealth Lenexa City Center is more than a hospital — it’s a community anchor. This means earlier interventions, reduced travel for families, and a stronger connection between residents and their health care providers. Our presence also supports the city’s growth, creating jobs and fostering a vibrant, health-focused ecosystem in the heart of Lenexa City Center,” said Jacob.

The infrastructure and design of AdventHealth Lenexa City Center are deeply inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding Kansas landscape. The campus brings elements of nature indoors to create a healing environment that nurtures the body, mind and spirit. From tranquil walking paths and garden views to thoughtfully designed interiors that reduce stress and promote well-being, every aspect of this facility is crafted to foster a sense of peace and connection for patients, visitors and staff alike.

“Beyond the clinical space, we’ve created a healing environment that is inspired by the Kansas landscape — natural light, calming colors and green spaces to reduce stress and promote well-being. It’s a place where patients and families feel peace, comfort and hope,” said Jacob.

As the newest part of the AdventHealth network, the new hospital reflects a commitment to redefine what it means to provide the Lenexa community with health care. It’s about more than mending what’s broken and healing what hurts. It’s about compassionate, lifelong, whole-person care.

“Whole-person care is at the heart of everything we do at AdventHealth. It means caring for the body, mind and spirit — not just addressing symptoms, but truly understanding and supporting the full human experience. We believe that healing happens best when people feel seen, heard and valued in every dimension of their health,” said Jacob.

