Randolph Dean Murty

February 16, 1958 – July 28, 2025

Randy was born in Wichita, Kansas on February 16, 1958. His parents, Joe and Inez Murty, moved to Tama, Iowa and he grew up there along with three brothers. He graduated from LDF High School in Le Grand, Iowa, and received a B.A. degree from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He received his certificate for Candidacy for Ordained Ministry from the United Methodist Church Conference in Ottumwa, Iowa, and pursued theological studies at St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri for several years. Hampered by physical limitations he gave up his goal of becoming an ordained minister, but maintained lifelong friendships from the seminary, and a love for Korean food as well.

After leaving seminary studies, Randy moved to Kansas City, Kansas and was an active member in several congregations, including First Central Church of the Brethren and First Baptist Church He continued independent Bible studies, and often encouraged others with his faith and spiritual insights. He was a faithful supporter of Mission to Haiti, and sponsored several children in Haiti through that organization, as well as making a trip to Haiti. He was a frequent blood donor, too. For many years he worked as a receptionist for the Coalition for Independence, where he kept the candy dish well-stocked for his co-workers and visitors. He was an avid reader and loved movies and music.

Randy’s wit, friendly manner, and intelligence endeared him to many people. He was well-loved by neighbors he befriended in Kansas City, Kansas. He took time to visit with people as he made his way around the city in his electric wheelchair. He was notorious for his sense of humor. In recent years poor health required him to enter full-time nursing care, and he spent the last year at the Good Samaritan Society of Olathe, Kansas. He died in the facility July 28, 2025.

He is survived by his brother Larry Murty, and sister-in-law Jen Murty of Marshalltown, Iowa, a niece, Abby Murty, and his sister Edye Leslie and nephew Grant Leslie, brother Michael Leslie of Wichita, Kansas. Dozens of friends and relatives grieve his passing, and many acquaintances will remember him fondly. Memorial service August 9, 2025, 10:00am First Baptist Church, 2900 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City Kansas 66102. He will be buried in the family plot in Tama, Iowa.

Memorial donations may be sent to:

Mission to Haiti

P. O. BOX 523157

Miami, Florida 33152-3157

First Baptist Church

2900 Minnesota Ave

Kansas City, KS 66102

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.