David Campbell Morrison

September 1, 1941-August 7, 2025

David C. Morrison, 83, died unexpectedly August 7, 2025 at a Bangor, Maine hospital while vacationing with his wife, Pam. He was born September 1, 1941, in Winchester, Massachusetts, the son of Walter Howard and Grace Faulkner (May) Morrison.

David was a superb scientist who graduated with a Ph.D. from Yale University in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry. He began his professional medical research career at the Scripps Research Institute and subsequently worked at Emory University School of Medicine, Kansas University Medical Center, St. Luke’s Hospital, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine.

He was the chair of the Dept of Microbiology and Immunology at KU Med Center, Associate Director of Basic Research in their Cancer Center, Director of Medical Research at St. Luke’s, and Professor of Trauma Research at UMKC Medical School. As a highly respected and well-funded researcher, he turned that into training for others along with his dear friend, Stephen Russell, when they founded Grant Writers Seminars and Workshops to teach crafting and submitting research proposals to funding agencies in 1994.

David was an internationally respected researcher who greatly advanced the understanding of the immune system’s response to infection. But he was also a delightful friend, a beloved husband, a great dad, and a grandfather who loved his grandkids deeply.

David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pam (Wentworth) Morrison, his son, Mike Morrison, and Mike’s wife, Karolien, his daughter, Jenny, and her husband, Eugene, by one sister, Dorothy Carter of Nashville, and by five grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jean.

A Celebration of Life and Resurrection service will be held for David on Saturday, September 13 at 11 am at Christ Church Anglican in Overland Park, Kansas. The church is located at 5500 W. 91st Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66207. Following the interment in the church prayer garden, lunch will be served for all guests.

If you wish to remember David in a special way, the family asks that donations be made for Pam’s ministry to Cuba which David loved. Make checks payable to the Central Region Conference, and mail to The Central Region Conference, Free Methodist Church, P.O. Box 216, McPherson, Kansas 67460. Please put “Cuba Ministry Fund” in the memo line.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.