Thursday, January 16th, 1975 – Saturday, August 16th, 2025

Jeffery Lane Tarr, 50, Olathe, Kansas passed away Saturday, August 16, 2025 at his home.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 21, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 22, 2025 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Jeff was born in Richmond, Missouri on January 16, 1975 to David Lane Tarr and Donna Marie (Clark) Tarr. He grew up in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School in 1993. Jeff earned his bachelor’s degree from CMSU in 1997 and later a master’s degree from Baker University. He was a quality control manager for Harmar Mobility LLC. Jeff loved to BBQ and was always in charge of the music selection for any get together. He loved going to the boys’ athletic events. He enjoyed collecting, especially baseball cards. Jeff was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeff is survived by his parents David and Donna Tarr, Richmond, Missouri; significant other Bethany M. Istas, Olathe, Kansas; children: Jackson L. Tarr, Brody M. Tarr and Bray M. Istas all of Olathe, Kansas; brother Derick L. (Serenity) Tarr, Bellevue, Nebraska; nephew Landon S. Tarr and niece Laura L. Tarr.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.