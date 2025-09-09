A plan to convert excess parking at an Overland Park office building in a key corridor into apartments and retail hit a roadblock this week.

The rezoning proposal at 7500 College Boulevard — called Lighton Plaza from Overland Park-based developer Price Brothers — features 160 apartment units as well as retail and dining.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission dealt a blow to the proposal, voting 6-4 against it and recommending its denial. In the end, commissioners Jameia Haines, Holly Streeter-Schaefer, Matt Masilionis and Thomas Robinett voted against rejecting it, preferring instead to support the project.

City staff and planning commissioners raised a series of concerns, though they primarily hinged on a dissatisfaction with the developer’s plan to put auto-centric uses like drive-thru restaurants in the College Boulevard corridor, where the city is increasingly prioritizing pedestrian access.

At the same time, even commissioners who voted to deny the application seemed enticed by the development’s proposal to reduce the sea of excess parking spots by converting many unused spaces into something.

Commissioner Chris Staus was absent from the meeting.

What is in the Lighton Plaza proposal?

One of the primary elements of the plan is a four-story apartment building, which would have 160 units, some below-building parking, a pool and a courtyard.

Additionally, Price Brothers has proposed 35,300 square feet of commercial space spanning three buildings. Two of those would have partially enclosed drive-thrus, and another is intended to be a sit-down restaurant.

To make that happen, the developer is seeking to convert some of the office-zoned property to designations for higher-density residential uses on the northwest quadrant of the property and retail right on College Boulevard.

The existing, multistory office buildings would remain untouched in this proposal, and some office zoning would remain on the east side of the property. Those span nearly 476,000 square feet.

All of the new construction would be done on parts of the property currently occupied by excess parking.

Lighton Plaza is in a key reinvestment area for city

This property, situated directly off College Boulevard west of Metcalf Avenue, falls within an area of Overland Park that city leaders aim to reinvent, moving away from the corporate office users that have long defined it.

Called OP Central, Overland Park officials see this corridor as a major economic hub for the city. In fact, it’s one of the most densely packed job centers in the metro area, and the city considers it to be key to its long-term fiscal health.

However, the focus on nothing but office development along the corridor in the past now poses a threat to its viability as the idea of office work evolves post-pandemic.

“We’ve spent a lot of time on this corridor thinking about how it can transition into the future,” Mayor Curt Skoog said during a recent Overland Park City Council meeting.

The current vision is to remake some of the underutilized office spaces that have traditionally served as the city’s primary industry — and their excess parking — into a walkable, mixed-use area with amenities to serve visitors and workers.

The idea is to create an “18-hour environment,” said Leslie Karr, director of planning for Overland Park, previously.

“Instead of everybody coming there, working for the day, leaving at 5 p.m., you have reasons for people to be supporting retail and restaurants beyond those hours,” she told the Post. “You create some more activity and things for people to do along the corridor.”

In addition to increasing private investments in the area, Overland Park plans to move its city hall to the corridor around College and Metcalf over the next decade or so. The city is also putting money toward improving the walkability and bikeability in the area.

Meanwhile, the city is working on long-range planning for this corridor and continues to explore a possible zoning overlay district — that is, a special set of development codes similar to the special zoning classification used in downtown Overland Park. Commissioners and project representatives this week discussed the uncertainty about what that might look like.

Proposal too auto-centric for College Blvd area, commissioners say

Though commissioners acknowledged that the proposed Lighton Plaza project checks a lot of boxes on city priorities — housing developments, reuse of excess parking, mixed-use redevelopment, etc. — the majority couldn’t get past the drive-thrus included in the proposal.

For one thing, the city’s comprehensive plan prefers more walkable uses as opposed to drive-thru restaurants. Plus, the city is trying to prioritize safe pedestrian access over auto-centric uses when considering plans for the OP Central area.

Several commissioners throughout the meeting indicated that they were on the fence about it, wanting to see some of the elements come to fruition, but, at the same time, they couldn’t get over their concerns.

“I cannot support this,” Commissioner Jenna Reyes said, citing an “abundance” of drive-thrus that she doesn’t want to see on College and a lack of pedestrian access. “Everything that I look at related to the comprehensive plan is not being met.”

Commissioner Kim Sorenson said she’d be able to vote “yes” if not for the drive-thrus, and she suggested continuing the application to a later date in order to let the developer remove them. However, no one made a formal motion to that effect.

In addition to the planning commission’s trepidation, city planning staff had recommended denial of the application, referencing worries about the connectivity at the site and the drive-thrus. However, Keith Gooch, senior planner, did say city staff supported the housing portion of the rezoning application.

Next steps:

The rezoning application goes to the Overland Park City Council for approval next.

It is currently scheduled for the Oct. 6 meeting.

