Hi there, Johnson County! It’s beginning to feel like fall weather, and with the new school year truly in full swing (and, finally, a win by the Kansas City Chiefs!), we’ve got lots to celebrate and lift up in our community.

Twice a month, we share a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

Olathe freshman becomes Kansas delegate for future medical leaders

Olathe Northwest Freshman Daral Cain Jr. recently represented the state of Kansas at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders at the University of Massachusetts over the summer, nominated by Nobel Prize winner Dr. Mario Capecchi.

The Congress is a high school honors program who are interested in careers in the medical field.

2 Gardner Edgerton teachers nominated for Horizon Award

The Gardner Edgerton School District last week announced that two of its educators have been nominated for this year’s Horizon Award Program.

The award honors teachers early in their careers who are making an impact in the classroom. More information on Natasha Singer and Katie Whittley here.

OP woman makes top female advisor list

Angela Brill, made Investment News’ $100M List of top female financial advisors.

Brill stepped into the CEO role at the end of March when the company’s founder, Paul Ewing, retired. Prior to that, she served as the company’s president.

The award is “a testament to the professionalism and commitment Angela Brill brings to the industry and additionally showcases her desire to maintain her first-rate standards”, according to a press release.

“I am honored to be recognized as one of the top female advisors in the country,” Brill said via the release. “This recognition reflects the trust my clients place in us and the dedication of my exceptional team, whose expertise and commitment make this level of service possible.”

Probationers rake in hundreds of pounds of produce

A little-known program for adults on probation in Johnson County routinely rakes in 2,000 pounds’ worth of fruits and vegetables.

The program through Johnson County’s Adult Residential Center is in partnership with The Giving Grove, which planted 24 fruit trees back in 2014, according to Johnson County Government.

Since then, the grove has expanded to 49 fruit trees, including apples, pears, peaches and jujubes, as well as four raised beds for an herb garden. Adults going through the county’s probation program work the gardens during their free time.

N-Circle in Olathe as well as the K-State Extension Office also support the program through culinary classes and gardening tips.

Jody Hanson, deputy director of the county’s Department of Communications and Engagement, said the garden project has many benefits.

“It encourages healthy eating, provides a healthy outdoor activity, boosts immunity, and is an excellent way to capture Vitamin D,” Hanson said via email. “It reduces stress and builds self-esteem and self-sufficiency. Most importantly, our residents are fortunate to have this opportunity to give back to their community while in our custody.”

Lenexa Rotary sends $1K to Rosehill Elementary

Last week, the Lenexa Rotary Club presented Rosehill Elementary School in Lenexa with a $1,000 check to help pay for the school’s “Rocket Cart”, an incentive program in Rosehill’s Positive Behavior Intervention System (PBIS).

Students who demonstrate positive behaviors are awarded “Rocket Tickets” which can be redeemed for prizes from the Rocket Cart.

Olathe PE teacher honored as Young Pro of Year

Kaitlin Morrow, a physical education teacher at Woodland Elementary School, has been named the Kansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation & Dance’s Young Professional of the Year.

2 BV educators nominated for 2026 Kansas Horizon Award

The Blue Valley School District last week announced that Maddie Carter, an interrelated resource teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School, and Blaise Smith, a science teacher at Blue Valley Northwest High School, were nominated for the 2026 Kansas Horizon Award.

“The excitement and support from their colleagues and students during yesterday’s surprise announcements were truly inspiring,” the district wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to our well-deserving honorees!”

Olathe’s 5 high schools ranked in top 50 in Kansas

Olathe Public Schools earlier this month announced that all five of its high schools are ranked among the top 50 across the state of Kansas by U.S. News & World Report.

In other similar news, the school district also announced that Olathe is among the top 10 best cities for education, according to a report by Livability.

Overland Park named 3rd best city for women

WalletHub ranks Overland Park as the 3rd best of 182 cities tracked on a “Best & Worst Cities for Women in 2025” list.

The city earned high marks on its accessibility to preventative health care for women, its low share of women in poverty and its high median earnings for female workers.

Finally, enjoy these fall colors

Ushering in the first day of fall on Monday, Sept. 22, Johnson County Park and Recreation District shared some stunning photos of fall colors blushing the trees in its various parks and along its trails.

“Crisp air, cozy vibes, and soon the trees will be bursting with color,” JCPRD wrote on Facebook. “Who else is ready for enjoying the fall color in our parks and on our trails?”