At Active Family Chiropractic, the focus is on getting patients back to the things they love

Step inside Active Family Chiropractic in Overland Park — named Best Chiropractor by Best of Johnson County voters two of the past three years — and you’ll often see a snapshot of community life in Johnson County. A high school athlete nursing a shoulder injury. A grandparent easing into a chair after weeks of battling sciatica. A young parent who can’t shake their migraines. What they all share is the same hope: to get back to living without pain.

That’s where Drs. Chad and Curt Welter come in. The brothers, both chiropractors and former athletes themselves, understand the frustration of being sidelined by injury. Years ago, Chad banged up his shoulder playing football and even bull riding, while Curt tore up his knee wakeboarding. The care they received from their chiropractor didn’t just help them recover—it inspired their career path.

Fifteen years later, the Welters have built a practice that blends that same hands-on care with some of the most advanced technology in the field. Patients come to Active Family Chiropractic for everything from back and hip pain to headaches, arthritis, and sports injuries. Many are referred after trying other treatments with little success.

“We make it our mission to really listen to everyone who comes through our door,” Chad said. “When you really understand what your patient is experiencing, you can tailor your treatment approach to get to the root issue.”

One of the clinic’s standout offerings is High Intensity Laser Therapy, a state-of-the-art approach that promotes healing at the cellular level.

“We get patients who can barely stand up or get dressed because of sciatica,” Chad said. “Most of the time, we’re able to get them moving again and back to the things they love.”

The practice treats patients of all ages, from kids to seniors, and takes pride in digging into the root cause of pain rather than just masking symptoms. That focus on family and long-term health is built right into their name.

Conveniently located at 8917 W. 135th Street, Active Family Chiropractic also offers flexible morning and evening hours, making it easier for busy families to fit wellness into their routines. Click here to learn more about the practice and schedule your first visit!