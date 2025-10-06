Your Library: Workshops and resources help local entrepreneurs

Every business begins as something small. A sketch on a napkin. A thought in the shower. At first, an idea can feel fragile: tiny, untested, unsure how it will stand in a crowded market. But with the right support, it grows stronger, gains momentum and one day it isn’t small at all. It’s unstoppable.

For entrepreneurs in Johnson County, the Library can be that support.

Starting a business isn’t simple: the planning, the funding, the paperwork no one tells you about. Johnson County Library helps clear some of the mystery and cost, making the process more manageable for anyone ready to begin.

This October, the Library is offering a new round of free Small Business Workshops in English at Merriam Plaza Library. The program has been running in English for some time, but last month marked its first offering in Spanish. Each session is part crash course, part community builder, designed to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into action.

“When the Library supports local entrepreneurs, it’s providing resources to community members who might otherwise not have access to information and services,” said Mary Shortino, program services specialist and workshop facilitator.

And the workshops are just the start. At jocolibrary.org, you’ll find digital resources many business owners don’t know exist:

Small Business Source: Articles and reference books on launching and scaling.

Business Plans Handbooks: Real examples of business plans across industries.

Data Axle Reference Solutions: A directory of millions of businesses and residences.

Foundation Directory Professional: Grant and funding information (in-library only).

LawDepot Legal Forms: Customizable contracts and agreements.

Udemy & Universal Class: On-demand courses taught by expert instructors.

Shortino emphasized the ripple effect of supporting small businesses: “When money is spent locally, it benefits so many more people than the small business owners,” she said. “They send their kids to dance lessons, buy food at the farmers market, shop at independent bookstores and patronize other small businesses.”

If your idea feels small right now, that’s okay. At Johnson County Library, resources are free with a Library card and ready when you are – available at all 14 branches and online at jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom