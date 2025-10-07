Philip S. Korosec of Biloxi, Mississippi, and formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2025, while doing something he loved-traveling to England to cheer on his beloved Cleveland Browns.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Philip attended St. Jerome’s School and St. Joseph High School, later graduating from the University of Dayton. He spent his career in the petrochemical Industry, where he patented 11 oil additives used in oil products around the world today. He carried a lifelong pride in his Cleveland roots and his faith, as well as a deep love of family, sports, and adventure.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Stanley Korosec, and by his beloved wife, Patricia A Korosec. He leaves behind his children, Chris Korosec, Kathleen Holmes, Alan Korosec, Jeanne Korosec, and Philip Korosec; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, along with an extended family, all of whom will miss his warmth and unwavering support.

Those who knew Phil will remember his generous heart, his sense of fun, and his ability to bring people together. He lived life fully, and even in his final days, he was doing exactly what brought him joy.

Plans for a celebration of his life will be shared with family and friends at a later date.