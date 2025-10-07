August 6, 1938-October 5, 2025

Wayne R. Cook of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2025.

Born August 6, 1938, in Colfax, Washington, to Alex and Ruth (Kramlich) Cook, Wayne spent most of his life in Washington State before relocating to Kansas in 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Myrna Cook (née Roberts).

Wayne grew up alongside his two siblings in a close-knit community surrounded by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Living next door to his maternal grandparents, he shared many cherished adventures—and misadventures—with his grandfather, whose stories became family legend.

After graduating from Colfax High School, Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years before being honorably discharged. Shortly thereafter, he met and married Myrna Roberts of Walla Walla, Washington, beginning a loving partnership and began a distinguished 40-plus-year career in banking.

Wayne’s life was defined by service, leadership, and faith. He was actively involved in numerous professional and civic organizations and was a longtime member of Kennewick Christian Church in Kennewick, Washington.

Though accomplished professionally, Wayne’s greatest joy was his family. He and Myrna raised two sons, Jim (Kathi) and Todd (Leanne), and were blessed with grandchildren Brendan (Sarah), Emily, Nick (Kate), and Matt, and great-granddaughter Eloise. Wayne’s playful spirit and sense of humor shone brightest in his role as inaugural president of the exclusive “Good Looking Guys Club,” founded with his grandsons. His legacy includes teaching two generations his signature dance move—the unforgettable Walla Walla One-Step.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, sons and their families, his sister Shirley and brother Robert of Washington State, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held November 1 at 11:00 am in the Tree Top Room at the Southridge Apartment Building at Lakeview Village, 14001 W. 92nd St, Lenexa, Kansas. Individuals wishing to make memorial contributions in Wayne’s memory may wish to consider the Kennewick Christian Church, the Lakeview Village Foundation or a charity of your choice.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Lakeview Village Care Center and Kansas City Hospice for their compassionate exemplary care.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.