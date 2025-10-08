Dorisaline Chandler

October 11, 1939 — October 7, 2025

Overland Park

Dorisaline McWilliams Chandler, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born to Charles and Goldie McWilliams on October 11, 1939, Dorisaline grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, where her courage helped shape history. As a young student at Walker Elementary School, she took part in the 1948 Walker Walkout, a pivotal moment in the fight for educational equality. Alongside nearly 40 other Black children and with the support of activist Esther Brown and the NAACP, Dorisaline’s stand contributed to the Webb v. School District No. 90 lawsuit, which led the Kansas Supreme Court to uphold a law against segregation in small towns—paving the way for Black children to attend South Park Elementary.

In 1956, Dorisaline married the love of her life, Booker Chandler, and together they raised six children: Donald (Brenda) Chandler, Thomas Chandler, Vatavia Chandler, Sardonia (Antonio) Booker, Dartanian (Lixin) Chandler, and Veranda Chandler. She was also blessed with 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will carry her memory forward.

In 1975, Dorisaline began a new chapter at the Jossette School of Modeling and Charm, where she taught, modeled, and narrated. Her work took her to places such as Hawaii and California, and she had the joy of meeting legends including Muhammad Ali, The Chi-Lites, and The Ohio Players. When she wasn’t shaping the world of fashion and self-confidence, she dedicated herself to her home and community. Known as a loving mother not only to her own six children but to all the kids in the South Park neighborhood, Dorisaline’s warmth and kindness were felt by everyone who knew her.

Doris had a strong faith in our Lord and Savior, often filling her home and the hearts around her with gospel songs sung joyfully and from the soul. She was a prayer warrior for her family and friends, lifting up others with steadfast faith and love throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings—Charles McWilliams, Marzel McWilliams, Carol Ann McWilliams, and Beneva Rawlins—one daughter, Vatavia Chandler, and one granddaughter, Carresse Chandler.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the Brookdale Rosehill staff for the compassionate care they provided during the past two years.

Services to celebrate Dorisaline’s life will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home on Saturday, October 11th, with visitation at 11:00 a.m. and service at 12:00 p.m.

Her light, strength, faith, and prayers will forever remain in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.