Patricia Gail Gatie, Swinney

October 16th, 1940 – October 13th, 2025

Patricia Gail (Swinney) Gatie was released

from the torture of long-term dementia at the age of 84.

As a resident of Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas, and with the assistance of Ascend Hospice, Pat was loved, respected and treated with extreme dignity.

Pat was the only child of Max and Mary Swinney. Kansas City was her childhood

home. She graduated from Park College. Later she earned her master’s degree from

University of Phoenix.

She worked as a professional Girl Scout in Kansas City, Waterloo, IA, and Grand Junction, CO.

Pat retired from Starbuck’s Headquarters in Seattle, WA from the accounts payable department. Pat bragged that she never liked coffee and never drank any while working there. But she did enjoy her green tea mocha.

As a charter member of the Seattle Storm Women’s Basketball Team, she proudly shared a birthday with Sue Bird.

Pat touched the lives of many with her constant dedication to helping others. Her kindness drew people from all walks of life. Her passion also included every dog she met.

In 1987 Pat and Connie Clark, another only child, deemed they would become sisters. That relationship was unwavering to the end. Survivors also include Terrie Kale of Olathe and Debbie and Mark Koening of Seattle, and her sweet dog, Sadie.

As a tribute to Pat, please buy Girl Scout cookies, have a Starbucks drink and give an extra treat to every dog you see! Be Kind…It’s not that hard!

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.