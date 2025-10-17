Greg Echlin October 17, 2025 Local Sports 3 min. read Mill Valley romps to 63-28 win over Olathe Northwest, behind explosive running game Jags' quarterback Blake Jay and running back Max Piva combined for seven scores, leading Mill Valley to a season high in points. Mill Valley running back Max Piva (9) during the game against Olathe Northwest. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Going into Friday night’s matchup between the Mill Valley Jaguars and the Olathe Northwest Ravens, there was no doubt about each team’s ability to score. In the end, it was the Jaguars who prevailed, going away in a 63-28 win at the Olathe District Activity Center. It was because of their explosiveness. The fireworks began early when the Jaguars (5-2), who average 39.8 points per game this season, scored on the second play of the game. After an uncharacteristic timeout following just one play from scrimmage, quarterback Blake Jay then broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead with the extra point. “I was a little upset,” said Jaguars coach Joel Applebee, who explained the early timeout. “We had the wrong formation. I wanted to make sure we needed to execute.” That they did, coming out of the timeout. “The O-line, they’re giving me everything that I need,” said Jay, who totaled four rushing touchdowns in the game. Mill Valley’s Blake Jay (1) runs with the ball during the game against Olathe Northwest on Friday, Oct. 17. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Olathe Northwest responded with long first quarter drive However, after that initial Mill Valley score, the Ravens (5-2) answered with a 16-play drive of their own, including a successful fourth-down conversion in the Jaguars’ red zone, to even the score. Bryce Randall capped the lengthy drive with a one-yard run at the 3:20 mark of the first quarter. The Ravens may have prevailed in time of possession during the opening quarter, but the Jaguars struck again quickly early in the second quarter. A 75-yard run by junior Max Piva put the Ravens in the lead for good, 14-7, with the extra point. The Jaguars opened up a 35-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Ravens have been accustomed to battling from behind. Their most successful effort came against Shawnee Mission Northwest on Sept. 26 when they trailed 21-7 at halftime, but bounced back to win, 31-28, that night. Olathe Northwest quarterback Brody Comfort (1) runs with the ball during the game against Mill Valley on Friday, Oct. 17. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Another explosive play in second half for Jaguars Entering the third quarter Friday, the Ravens trailed, 35-14, but engineered another long drive to pull within striking distance. With the help of two successful fourth down conversions, Ravens quarterback Brody Comfort capped a 14-play drive with a five-yard TD run to close the gap to 35-21. But, again, the Ravens’ joy was short-lived. On the ensuing drive, Piva hit paydirt on a 53-yard touchdown run, one of his three touchdowns on the night to give the Jaguars breathing room once again. The offensive line that Jay alluded to had a new starter at left tackle — Quinn Vaka, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior. He replaced senior Nick Philhour, Jr., who was injured in last week’s 52-36 loss against Olathe West. “He (Vaka) did an outstanding job,” said Applebee. Mill Valley’s 62 points are a season-high, topping the 56 points scored twice in games earlier this season. Olathe Northwest’s loss snapped a five-game winning streak. More photos: Mill Valley running back Max Piva (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Olathe Northwest on Friday, Oct. 17. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Olathe Northwest Head Coach Lorne Clark (left) during the game against Mill Valley on Friday, Oct. 17. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Mill Valley cornerback Ayden Mosley (0) attempts to tackle Olathe Northwest quarterback Jackson Connell (9). Photo credit Kylie Graham. Olathe Northwest running back Jaelen Douglas (32) during the game against Mill Valley on Friday, Oct. 17. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Mill Valley Head Coach Joel Applebee (left) during the game against Olathe Northwest on Friday, Oct. 17. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Previous articleLeawood boy struck while riding scooter ‘continues to fight,’ family says About the author Greg EchlinGreg Echlin is a freelance sports journalist who reports frequently for Kansas City area news outlets. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Leawood boy struck while riding scooter ‘continues to fight,’ family says Long-empty former SMSD building in Overland Park is being torn down. What is going in its place? Former First Watch space in southern Overland Park now home to sushi restaurant Johnson County poised to sell former CenturyLink HQ, after years of vacancy Local obituaries from Oct. 10-16