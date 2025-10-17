Going into Friday night’s matchup between the Mill Valley Jaguars and the Olathe Northwest Ravens, there was no doubt about each team’s ability to score.

In the end, it was the Jaguars who prevailed, going away in a 63-28 win at the Olathe District Activity Center.

It was because of their explosiveness.

The fireworks began early when the Jaguars (5-2), who average 39.8 points per game this season, scored on the second play of the game.

After an uncharacteristic timeout following just one play from scrimmage, quarterback Blake Jay then broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead with the extra point.

“I was a little upset,” said Jaguars coach Joel Applebee, who explained the early timeout. “We had the wrong formation. I wanted to make sure we needed to execute.”

That they did, coming out of the timeout.

“The O-line, they’re giving me everything that I need,” said Jay, who totaled four rushing touchdowns in the game.

Olathe Northwest responded with long first quarter drive

However, after that initial Mill Valley score, the Ravens (5-2) answered with a 16-play drive of their own, including a successful fourth-down conversion in the Jaguars’ red zone, to even the score.

Bryce Randall capped the lengthy drive with a one-yard run at the 3:20 mark of the first quarter.

The Ravens may have prevailed in time of possession during the opening quarter, but the Jaguars struck again quickly early in the second quarter.

A 75-yard run by junior Max Piva put the Ravens in the lead for good, 14-7, with the extra point.

The Jaguars opened up a 35-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Ravens have been accustomed to battling from behind. Their most successful effort came against Shawnee Mission Northwest on Sept. 26 when they trailed 21-7 at halftime, but bounced back to win, 31-28, that night.

Another explosive play in second half for Jaguars

Entering the third quarter Friday, the Ravens trailed, 35-14, but engineered another long drive to pull within striking distance.

With the help of two successful fourth down conversions, Ravens quarterback Brody Comfort capped a 14-play drive with a five-yard TD run to close the gap to 35-21.

But, again, the Ravens’ joy was short-lived. On the ensuing drive, Piva hit paydirt on a 53-yard touchdown run, one of his three touchdowns on the night to give the Jaguars breathing room once again.

The offensive line that Jay alluded to had a new starter at left tackle — Quinn Vaka, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior. He replaced senior Nick Philhour, Jr., who was injured in last week’s 52-36 loss against Olathe West.

“He (Vaka) did an outstanding job,” said Applebee.

Mill Valley’s 62 points are a season-high, topping the 56 points scored twice in games earlier this season.

Olathe Northwest’s loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

More photos: