Construction of an “ultra-accessible” tourism district on a prominent Olathe spot will begin by February, its developers say.

The $320 million project — which, among other things, will include an amusement park, sports arena, hotel and medical facility, all designed to be fully accessible for people with disabilities — had been previously delayed by a lingering title issue.

The 64-acre district is located at 119th Street and Renner Boulevard in Olathe. Developers originally hoped to begin construction this summer and open in time for the 2026 World Cup, but the title complications pushed back the schedule.

According to James Arkell, vice president of Loretto Companies, the developer behind the project, there isn’t a definite completion timeline, though the project will likely wrap up by early 2027, he said. Arkell said he doesn’t foresee any more roadblocks.

With the title issues, which Arkell described as an inherited problem from previous property owners, resolved, the project can now advance.

The Olathe City Council approved a site development plan in January, and the Olathe Planning Commission gave developers a February 2026 deadline to begin construction.

Loretto Companies is owned by Lamar Hunt Jr., the son of Kansas City Chiefs’ founder Lamar Hunt and brother of current team owner Clark Hunt. Arkell runs the company with Hunt Jr., his father-in-law.

The project was originally dubbed “Olathe Gateway,” but Arkell said that name was always a placeholder. While Halo Ridge includes many different components, the plan is to have it open in phases.

Accessibility at the center

Arkell was inspired to create Halo Ridge after facing accessibility challenges with his son Michael, who was born with a genetic condition that requires him to use a wheelchair and feeding tube. The amusement park that will be part of the larger development will be named Michael’s WonderWorld.

People who use wheelchairs will be able to stay in their chairs while riding the theme park’s attractions. Arkell said visiting amusement parks in the past has been difficult because Michael must be taken out of his chair for every ride.

“They have a handicap lane where we go by everybody who’s staring at us, then we remove him from the chair and hold on for dear life hoping he doesn’t fly off into the universe,” Arkell said.

Arkell says Halo Ridge will go beyond what is required by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, and his first-hand experience has helped shape some of the project’s details. For example, having poles for things like feeding bags available at the hotel to be located at Halo Ridge.

Another feature of the development will be the Halo Care Collective — a medical and services building designed as a one-stop shop for people with disabilities and their caregivers. It will include dental offices, medical services and even a place for haircuts, offering a way to meet multiple needs in one place.

While the district is designed for accessibility, Arkell says it will be for everyone.

“If you have a unique set of abilities, we will be able to accommodate those,” Arkell said. “But this is not a theme park for special needs.”

STAR bond financing and economic impact

Last October, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 9-0 to approve the use of Kansas Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bonds to help finance the project. STAR bonds are an economic development tool that supports “major entertainment or tourism destinations,” according to the state.

The Kansas Department of Commerce approved up to $65 million in STAR bonds for the project. Developers will use state and local sales taxes earned from Halo Ridge to pay back the debt and interest over roughly 20 years.

About $104 million of the project’s financing will come from state and local tax incentives.

An estimated 725,000 people, including tourists, are expected to visit Halo Ridge every year, bringing in revenue for Olathe.

During a city council meeting in January, Councilmember Dean Vakas said the project will aid in the “continued success of Olathe.”