September 28, 1933 — October 27, 2025

Hutchinson, KS (formerly, Leawood, KS)

Jane Ellis Colwell, 92, of Hutchinson, KS and formerly of Leawood, KS, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson.

She was born on September 28, 1933, in Concordia, Missouri, to Curt and Vera Ellis.

Jane graduated from Leavenworth High and went on to earn both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Kansas. She dedicated 30 years to teaching all at Raytown Junior High School.

On June 3, 1958, Jane was united in marriage to Gerald Colwell at Brenner Heights Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. The couple spent most of their married life in Johnson County, Kansas. Jane and Gerald shared 67 years of marriage.

Jane and Gerald shared a love for travel and the Kansas Jayhawks, taking memorable trips to many final fours, bowl games and the Maui Invitational Tournament in Maui, Hawaii. Jane also enjoyed reading, putting together puzzles and playing cards. She was a member and Past President of P.E.O. Chapter IY in Raytown, MO.

Jane is survived by her husband, Gerald Colwell, her niece-in-law, Angela (Chris) Hoffhines and two great nieces-in-law, Leah (Boone) Heston and Emily (Cody) Gentry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Vera Ellis and brother-in-law, Park Colwell.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

Memorial donations can be made to Prairie Village Presbyterian Church of Antioch Road in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.

Obituary published by Stockham Family Funeral Home.