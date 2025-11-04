Overland Park voters seem poised to reelect Mayor Curt Skoog and select a mix of moderate and left-leaning members for the Overland Park City Council in the 2025 election cycle.

At the same time, voters dealt a blow to a conservative incumbent seeking reelection to the city council, and one race in southern Overland Park remains tight.

Based on the unofficial election results from the 2025 municipal elections, Councilmember Scott Mosher is out, currently behind challenger Amy Antrim, in Ward 4.

Additionally, Councilmember Melissa Cheatham has a wide margin in her reelection bid in Ward 2, and Amy Scrivner leads in Ward 3. Andrew Payne narrowly leads Alexandria Washington in Ward 5.

All election results are unofficial until the vote canvass is completed at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13. After that, election results will be official. Here’s a city map showing the boundaries of all six wards.

Mayor

As of Election Day, Mayor Curt Skoog leads by a wide margin in his reelection bid with 26,377 votes, or 70.6%. That gives him a nearly 15,500-vote advantage on Faris Farassati, a former councilmember who has failed a second attempt to beat Skoog for the mayor’s seat.

Though election results remain unofficial at this juncture, this essentially promises Skoog a second term as mayor of Johnson County’s most populous city.

Skoog, who is a manager for the Institute of Building Technology and Safety, was first elected to the Overland Park City Council in 2005 to represent Ward 2 and was reelected three times before running for mayor and winning in 2021. As mayor, Skoog has publicly supported redevelopment efforts across the city, and he has been a chief champion for the new comprehensive plan, called Framework OP.

“I’m just so honored that the residents of Overland Park believe that I am the right person to lead the community for the next four years,” Skoog told the Post on Tuesday night. “I’m just always humbled and honored every day that I get to do this for the community.”

He said his priorities for his next term will be implementing Framework OP, while emphasizing quality services, economic growth and public safety investment. Skoog also said he wants to ensure “that Overland Park continues to be a welcoming community” and to address the housing shortage.

Farassati, a cancer researcher, is a former councilmember. He was first appointed to the city council representing Ward 5 in 2017 and was elected to serve a full term in 2019. However, he lost his reelection bid in 2023 to current Councilmember Inas Younis. Farassati has opposed the use of incentives for development, criticized the city’s approach to street maintenance and been a proponent of lowering taxes.

“I wish him a second [term] serving the people of Overland Park with honor and integrity,” Farassati told the Post, echoing a social media post he made Tuesday evening.

“I thank each and every person who participated in the election, voting for me or voting for Curt, each and every person who expressed interest in the future of Overland Park by voting — I thank each and every one of them, and I hope this high rate of participation continues,” he continued.

Skoog and Farassati also faced off in the Overland Park mayoral race in 2021, though Farassati lost in the primary election. Skoog ultimately beat retired businessman Mike Czinege in the general election, succeeding Carl Gerlach as mayor.

Throughout the 2025 mayoral rematch, Skoog has run a more traditional, well-financed campaign, while Farassati has done much of his campaigning through social media and independent events.

Ward 2

In the race to represent Ward 2, sitting Councilmember Melissa Cheatham is in the lead, netting 75.3% of the vote, or 6,116. That gives her a roughly 4,100-vote lead on her challenger, Sydney Marsden.

Cheatham, who is a program director for the energy policy nonprofit State Support Center, was first elected to the city council in 2021. Before joining the city council, she served on the Overland Park Environmental Advisory Council. While on the city council, Cheatham has been a proponent of infrastructure investments, sustainability improvements and tax relief through a new property tax rebate.

“I am really excited to have four more years of service in Overland Park ahead of me,” she said. “We’ve been doing very thoughtful work to support a vibrant future in Overland Park, and this was really an affirmation that voters like living in Overland Park, they like the direction we’re heading.”

She said she will continue to prioritize delivering quality services to residents, public safety, transportation, mobility and infrastructure investment.

Marsden, a paramedic and dispatcher, challenged Cheatham. A former paraprofessional, she prioritized public safety investments and lowering property taxes in her campaign.

Ward 3

For Ward 3, Amy Scrivner is ahead in the bid to replace Jim Kite, who did not seek reelection after more than a decade as a councilmember. As of Tuesday night, she has 3,530 votes, or 62%. Scrivner leads Tom Carignan by nearly 1,400 votes.

Scrivner has a background in nonprofit work, currently serving as the development and communications director of BikeWalkKC. She also serves on the 2026 World Cup Marketing and Communications Subcommittee and was on the steering committee for the city’s Wayfinding Master Plan.

In an interview with the Post on Tuesday, she said she wants to focus on addressing housing attainability, transportation and trail connectivity.

“It’s not lost on me, the privilege of being accepted and voted into office because folks trust what I’m saying and trust me to do a good job, and I will do everything in my power to serve the people well,” Scrivner said.

Carignan, who works in banking and finance, previously served on the city council, holding the other seat representing Ward 3 from 2019 until losing his reelection bid in 2023 to current Councilmember Richard Borlaza. A former chair of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Carignan was a more moderate member of the city council during a time of sometimes heated political divisions.

Ward 4

In Ward 4, Amy Antrim leads with 3,639 votes, or 60.2% of the vote. She currently has a 1,200-vote advantage on Councilmember Scott Mosher, who was seeking reelection.

Antrim, who challenged Mosher, is a real estate professional with experience in mental health services. Throughout the campaign, she has discussed housing affordability and safety as some of her top priorities, and she plans to bring those focuses to her city council service.

“I have loved the opportunity to spend so much time meeting with voters in my ward and hearing their concerns, and I want to continue to be the council person that they can reach out to and talk to about things that they would like to see changed and improved,” Antrim said.

Mosher was first elected to the Overland Park City Council in 2021, about one year after his son, Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, lost his life in the line of duty. During his time on the city council, Mosher has emphasized lowering property tax burdens for residents and investing in first responders.

On Tuesday, Mosher told the Post he is thankful for his supporters and the constituents who reached out to him over the past four years. He also wished Antrim luck in her upcoming service on the city council.

Ward 5

For Ward 5, Andrew Payne is narrowly ahead with 2,770 votes, or 51% of the vote. That gives him a 112-vote lead on Alexandria Washington in the bid to replace Councilmember Sam Passer, who did not run for a second term.

Payne is a lawyer for a financial services firm. Throughout his campaign, Payne emphasized infrastructure, quality of life issues, managed growth and efficient governance. He was a member of the FrameworkOP land use advisory committee. Payne is also the vice president of his homeowners’ association.

“I think [I’m in] a strong position and feeling very confident,” he said in an interview with the Post on Tuesday evening.

He said he tried to run a “nontraditional” campaign that focused on issues beyond polarizing politics.

“We ran on a very positive message that we’re very proud of,” he said. “We really view this as a positive campaign with a positive message, because we think that Overland Park is a great place, and we want to continue that legacy.”

Washington, who works in wealth management, has prioritized infrastructure, inclusivity and community safety. Before running for city council, she was part of the Arts Council of Johnson County and served as the founding board president of the Theatre Community Fund of Kansas City.

On Wednesday morning, after the election, Washington told the Post she remains hopeful that mail-in ballots and provisional ballots that have yet to be counted might turn the results in her favor.

Regardless of how it pans out, she said she’s “really proud” of herself and the campaign she ran as a first-time candidate and a woman of color.

“There’s never been someone who’s looked like me that has served on the Overland Park City Council, so I’m still holding out hope,” Washington said. “It’s just a full heart of gratitude for everyone that has supported me.”

If she does get a chance to serve on the city council, then she wants to focus on improving transparency and strategic planning for the city’s future, Washington said.

Uncontested races

Logan Heley, who was first elected to the Overland Park City Council in 2017, ran unopposed in his reelection bid for Ward 1 this year. He won his seat for a third term with 98.1% or 4,175 votes.

Additionally, Josh Beck ran unopposed in a race seeking to replace Councilmember Jeff Cox in Ward 6. Cox, elected in 2021, did not seek reelection. Beck netted 3,772 votes, or 97.4%.

Lucie Krisman contributed to this story.