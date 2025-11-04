fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Development
3 min. read

Royals surveying fans about 3 possible future stadium sites, including Overland Park

A Royals survey going out to thousands of fans starting this week touches on new stadium location options, the "gameday experience" and more.

Kauffman Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo credit Shutterstock.

A Kansas City Royals survey that started going out to thousands of fans this week touches on prospective locations for new stadiums, and Overland Park is in the mix.

The team announced on Monday that fans would start receiving the survey via email and over the phone, which will cover a range of topics, including television broadcasts, the team in general and the “gameday experience.”

Fans who receive the survey will also be asked about three proposed locations for a new ballpark and associated development: Downtown/Near Downtown, Clay County/North Kansas City and Johnson County/Overland Park.

“We are constantly engaging with and listening to our fans,” said John Sherman, Royals chairman and CEO, in a news release. “Their feedback is a crucial part of how we present our games in person or through television and other media. Their voices will also play an important and meaningful role as we determine where we play games for the next 50 years. We’re grateful for their support and help.”

Overland Park named as possible Royals stadium home before

Overland Park has been floated a few times in the past several months as a possible home for a new Royals stadium, as the team looks to move out of Kauffman Stadium when its lease expires in January 2031.

The mixed-use Aspiria campus near 119th Street and Nall Avenue, though not specifically named in the survey, has been one location named as a potential spot.

A Royals affiliate acquired the mortgage on the 200-acre site earlier this year, but Wichita-based Occidental Management still owns the campus, according to county land records.

Aspiria Overland Park future Royals stadium
Aspiria. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Over the summer, the Royals and Occidental said the discussions between the team and the developer were ongoing. For now, the approved plans for Aspiria are for mixed-use development focused primarily on housing, retail, dining, entertainment and a hotel.

At the same time, attempts to woo the Royals and the Chiefs on both sides of the state line with varying incentive packages have reignited old economic development border war tensions.

Stadium popped up as issue in OP mayoral race

The prospect of putting a new Royals stadium in Overland Park has become something of a flashpoint in the mayoral race this year, as Mayor Curt Skoog seeks reelection and his former Overland Park City Council colleague Faris Farassati challenges him.

Skoog has said he is open to the idea of having the stadium in Overland Park and could see the city offering incentives to support the project.

“We know the Chiefs and Royals belong in the Kansas City region and will do everything in our power to keep them here,” Skoog said previously.

Farassati has forcefully opposed any plans for the team to move to Overland Park and has been an ardent critic of tax incentives for development more generally.

Former Overland Park city councilmember Faris Farassati, left, at a Post forum in 2023. Right, Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog at Post forum in October 2025. Photo credits Leah Wankum.

Thousands of fans will be asked to take the Royals survey

Sam Mellinger, vice president of communications for the Royals, told the Post that the Royals send out surveys to the fans with some regularity during the season, and the team often sends out additional surveys in the offseason.

“Those lines of communication are constantly open and very important for us,” he said.

Mellinger said this most recent survey started going out to thousands of the team’s fans Monday afternoon. It will be available to season ticket holders and fans who attended a certain quantity of games in the past few seasons.

He estimated that it would take about 15 to 18 minutes to complete over the phone, and that it is likely to take less time to complete online. The deadline to complete the survey is unclear.

Additionally, Mellinger stressed that the survey going out to fans this week is about more than just the future Royals stadium location.

“There’s stuff in there about our broadcast, there’s stuff in there about the team on the field, the investment from ownership,” he said. “There’s other stuff in there that’s going to be important for us to hear some feedback and some opinions.”

Keep reading: ‘No deal’ in place for Royals to acquire Overland Park’s Aspiria campus

Previous article
On eve of critical Prairie Village election, judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to block city hall project

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.