Changes to parts of the mixed-use Aspiria Campus plan in Overland Park are taking shape.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 8-0 to accept the revised preliminary development plan for areas B and C in the Aspiria Campus plan. Commissioners Rob Krewson and Matt Masilionis were absent from the meeting.

The new site plan for the Aspiria property northwest of 119th Street and Nall Avenue moves things around within the plan, reduces the amount of office space and increases the amount of commercial space planned.

Greg Musil, an attorney for Aspiria’s developer, said “the market simply isn’t there” for the office-centric development anymore, hence the reductions planned in the concentration of that type of use.

“We’re adding more entertainment, retail and restaurant space because people want that kind of entertainment experience,” he added.

The changes are primarily within the portion of the campus south of 117th Street but north of 119th Street.

Looking back on Aspiria:

This entire campus was once envisioned for office development as part of the former Sprint World Headquarters.

In 2020, the developer Occidental Management had the roughly 200-acre campus rezoned to a mixed-use district, making way for a variety of uses.

That, so far has included office, entertainment and other types of operations.

Retail, dining, housing and a hotel are also planned in Aspiria, as well as some loosely-defined “civic spaces.”

T-Mobile, following its merger with Sprint in 2020, still occupies the western portion of the campus.

Reaching the full Aspiria vision — which has evolved somewhat a time or two — is likely to take years, if not decades.

What’s changing in Aspiria plans?

These changes focus on areas B and C in the larger Aspiria mixed-use campus.

It reduces the amount of office space in both sections by more than 305,000 square feet, including a nine-story mixed office and retail building.

It also adds nearly 173,000 square feet of commercial space designed for retail and restaurants.

Additionally, the modifications will relocate the hotel planned in area C to area A, and relocates some multifamily units previously in area A to area C.

Plus, the revisions remove the southern entry point to the site from Nall Avenue and replaces a pond and civic space off of 119th Street with another commercial building and a parking lot.

A different building was also eliminated in favor of a parking lot that can double as a civic space for community events.

